Princess Rajwa of Jordan breaks with tradition in ultra modern wedding outfit

After seeing Rajwa Al Seif's stunning pre-wedding Henna party gown, we couldn't wait to see the dress she would don on her big day.

Queen Rania of Jordan's son, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Rajwa Al Seif married on June 1 at Zahran Palace in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as a “katb ktab" in the palace gardens.

The new princess of Jordan looked incredible in an ultra chic figure hugging gown from Elie Saab with an asymmetrical neckline, flattering ruching across the bodice and a fitted column skirt. An elegant, long train complete with delicate embellished was attached to the lower back, creating a true princess silhouette. The beautiful bride also wore a dazzling tiara with a flowing veil that cascaded down her back.

MORE: Rajwa Al-Saif's pre-wedding couture dress took over 1000 hours to complete

RELATED: Queen Rania looks almost identical to daughter Princess Iman at pre-wedding henna party

Rajwa Al Seif's wedding dress

She stepped out of a custom 1968 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and gracefully walked through the palace grounds to the garden, where the lavish ceremony took place in a gazebo within the royal grounds.

Of course, not the kind of white gazebo we put up during the British summer incase it rains. The gazebo boasted arched openings and carved stone columns that reflect the traditional Jordanian styles within the palace's architecture, giving the ambience a timeless feel.

Queen Rania's mother-of-the-bride dress was totally unexpected, yet oozed her signature chic style agenda. She wore a black figure-hugging gown from Dior with a high neck and long sleeves that boasted intricate gold detailing on the sleeves and across the upper back.

MORE: Princess Iman of Jordan's royal wedding: the most stunning outfits

LOOK: Queen Rania shares rare unseen photo from Princess Iman's Henna Party

Rajwa Al Seif

British royals the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice made surprise appearances at the wedding. Princess Kate stunned in a powder pink Elie Saab AW17 dress, whilst Beatrice brought all the glamour in Needle and Thread's 'Celia' gown.

Prior to the wedding Rania hosted a super stylish henna party on May 22, where Rajwa looked incredibly chic in an opulent gown and veil that was nothing short of magnificent. And the glamorous, intricately detailed custom ensemble took approximately 1,100 hours to create. The white custom gown with gold embellishments designed by Saudi designer Honayda that was adorned with secret messages and honoured both her home country of Saudi Arabia and her Prince Hussein's Jordanian culture, all whilst encapsulating her signature chic style agenda.

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.