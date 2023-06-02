Princess Kate's Jenny Packham royal wedding dress is sold out: Here are 5 similar to get the look

The princess attended Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan's wedding with Prince William and Princess Beatrice in a shimming pink gown...

Yesterday on June 1, Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Al Seif (now Princess Rajwa) married at Zahran Palace, and we still can't get over the outfits from the day.

From Dior to Elie Saab and Needle and Thread, sartorial stans were treated to two rounds of wedding day fashion, as attendees were asked to change their outfits for the evening banquet, with female royals requested to wear a tiara.

As soon as we realised the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice were making a surprise appearance, we couldn't wait to see what the stylish royals were going to wear. And they certainly did not disappoint.

On brand with the Barbiecore-approved looks she's been sporting recently, Kate dazzled in not one, but two pink gowns for the occasion, and her evening dress is perfect for special soirees.

For the ceremony she wore a blush pink gown by Elie Saab - the Lebanese designer who also made Princess Rajwa's first wedding dress - from their Autumn/Winter '17 collection. She made a delicate alteration to the demure dress to make it royal wedding appropriate.

For the evening banquet, to pair with the Lovers Knot tiara, Kate amped up the glamour wearing a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham - her go-to designer for special occasions. She wore the exact same gown in emerald green to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance.

The dress boasted a figure hugging bodice with a high neck, long sleeves and a train that delicately swished as she moved - the ultimate silhouette for a flattering evening gown.

Naturally, as with everything the Princess wears, her dress is sold out. But here are five fabulous alternatives you can shop now.

5 alternatives to Princess Kate's pink Jenny Packham gown:

"This maxi dress is sleeveless and made of sequin and features a scoop neck. Side slit= extra room for dancing."

£59.95 AT NAKD

"This all over waterfall sequin maxi dress on mesh fabric features a V neckline and inserts in the skirt adding the perfect glam to your wardrobe."

£155 AT NEXT

"Adorned with an abundance of glistening sequins and beads, this floor-sweeping gown is a vision of ethereal opulence. A cascading cape adds a sense of drama, while mesh details bring an alluring element."

£399 £319.20 AT KAREN MILLEN

"Embellished with rows of multicolored sequins, it's made from tulle and turns to reveal an open back with pretty velvet ties that can be looped into a bow. It's gently fitted at the waist and falls to an elegant midi length."

£375 AT NET-A-PORTER

This 70s inspired glamorous gown is crafted from sequin-embellished fabrication with a slit on one side and stunning cut-out back detailling. £644 AT REISS

