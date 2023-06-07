7 Chic ways to celebrate Pride 2023 in London

June marks the annual pride month celebrations. A month dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community that began after the Stonewall riots in New York City on June 28 1969. There are numerous events happening across the UK to celebrate how far equal rights have come, and spread awareness of just how far we still have to go.

Of course, there are parades on every corner of the UK. But if you fancy doing something different this year, here are seven of the coolest events in London for literally every type of person.

For the Day Party People

It wouldn't be pride without a parade. The Pride in London Parade is London's biggest (and most fashionable) pride celebration. There'll be a stage, a variety of stalls, food and drinks and a variety of performances, speakers and entertainers dotted around the parade route through the centre of the city. This year sees a stellar line up of headliners including Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel who will perform on the day.

This year the parade starts from Hyde Park Corner, at 12pm through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, ending at Whitehall Place at 6pm.

Buy grandstand tickets: prideinlondon.org

For the History Boffins

The iconic Strawberry Hill house in Twickenham is hosting a LGBTQI+ house tour to explore more about the creator Horace Walpole’s sexuality.

"As visitors are led through the House, our tour guide will reveal how Strawberry Hill enabled Walpole to build a unique identity for himself by his radical use of architecture, design, and antiquarianism. Learn also, how Walpole's famous and prolific correspondence, with his extensive network of friends and acquaintances, bring his colourful times to life."

"During the tour, you will have the opportunity to experience our 50 LGBTQI+ Who Changed the World exhibition."

Wednesday 21st June. Tickets: £18, eventbrite.co.uk

To Dance the Night Away

The "Fashion Label, Event Series & Record Label for Everyone," He She They, is hosting a party at Koko Camden, home of the private members club House of Koko. Koko said "2023 sees them [He She They] celebrating their 5th year, with parties across the globe. It’s a pleasure to host them on such an important weekend."

Saturday 1st July. Tickets: from £13.97 from dice.fm

For the Live Show Lovers

London is a hub for some of the best drag brunches in the UK, but Mrs Riot has become the go-to spot. Mrs. Riot was named after a Georgian celeb and feminist, Kitty Clive, who took part in the 1700s theatre scene. 300 years later, the Mrs.Riot bar stands in the same streets her career began.

"Every week, ITV superstar Margo Marshall and special guest Drag Queens bring the house down with a riotous afternoon of debauchery, dancing, fire breathing, twerking... and a whole lot of "Yasss Queen"‍

Every Saturday. Tickets: £55 from mrsriotlondon.com

For the Super Chic

Like the finer things in life? Luxury hotel chain 'W' are hosting the Haus of W pride party in partnership with Outhaus - an LGBTQ+ events organisation. "You can expect looks, live performances, live DJ sets from international artists, and a big lineup of hosts, dancers, queens and more".Also, 50% of ticket proceeds go to their charity sponsor, Not A Phase, who are dedicated to raising awareness for the trans community.

Tickets: £13 from dice.fm

For the Stand-Up Comedians

The London LGBTQ+ comedy festival is taking place until 11th June at various locations from Clapham to Soho to Seven Dials. Ru Paul's Drag race judge Rhys Nicholson is headlining the finale.

Tickets: £13 from comedybloomers.com

For the Fashionistas

At Hello! Fashion, there's is obviously nothing cooler in our eyes than shopping. And Versace, a fashion house who collaborate with an LGBTQ+ organisation annually for Pride, is supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 2023. "Donatella Versace and the Versace House have supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation since its beginnings in 1992, and firmly believe in the Foundation’s mission to create a more compassionate and accepting world by helping those who need it most."

"This latest initiative will see sales from Versace’s Greca Goddess quilted mini bag donated to Elton John AIDS Foundation for Pride Month, from June 1st to 30th 2023, with the style in pink chosen for the color’s representation of sexuality and sexual freedom in the LGBTQIA+ Pride flag."

