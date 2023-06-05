10 amazing Pride makeup ideas - inspired by Instagram

Get inspired for Pride Month with these super bold beauty looks…

Pride Month is finally here, and for those wanting to show off their individual creativity, makeup presents the perfect means.

Supporting and amplifying LGBTQ+ communities and individual voices is important all year round, but this month is in a league of its own.

What is Pride Month?

Pride festivities, events and activities dedicated to celebrating members of the LGBTQ+ community, typically take place annually during the month of June.

Commemorating the first anniversary of the Stonewall Riots (a series of landmark protests in the gay rights movement) the first-ever Pride parade set off in 1970.

Since then, the concept has evolved into a global month-long celebration of LGBTQ+ culture, including London's annual Pride parade which is set to take place on July 1 2023.

And what better way to get involved and express your individuality than by harnessing the transformative power of makeup?

The original version of the rainbow flag which is now widely associated with the movement was created by American artist, designer and activist Gilbert Baker back in 1978. The purpose of the emblem was to celebrate members of the gay and lesbian political movement, and each colour had a specific meaning: pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art and magic, indigo for serenity and violet for spirit.

From rainbow squiggles to colourful under-eyes, Hello! Fashion shares 10 bold and beautiful makeup looks that embody the spirit of Pride:

Soft line work

© Instagram / @codenamekass

Chrome filter

© Instagram / @danimaramakeup

Playful squiggles

© Instagram / @nezia05

White star accents

© Instagram / @byaliwood

Colourful under-eyes

© Instagram / @naezrahlooks

Super bold graphic

© Instagram / @lexilalamakeup

Rainbow liner

© Instagram / @flawless_by_tenisha

Graphic eyes

© Instagram / @dom.skii

Rich brights

Inner corner hearts

© Instagram / @mayloetta

