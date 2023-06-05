Victoria Beckham looks completely unrecognisable while taking on bizarre new hobby

The fashion mogul turned her hand to a spot of beekeeping…

The Beckham household temporarily reunited over the weekend for a very unusual family activity.

Victoria and David were joined by all of their children, Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11, for a day of beekeeping – yes, you read that right.

© Instagram The Beckhams donned matching beekeeping outfits

The former footballer shared an adorable slew of snaps with his 79.4m Instagram followers, including a photo of Victoria which suggested that she wouldn't be giving up her fashion empire in favour of the apiary lifestyle just yet.

True to form, matriarch Victoria made a major style statement and David poked fun at her impractical choices on his Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Victoria seemed less keen to immerse herself in the unconventional activity

Despite donning a full white beekeeping suit and a mesh hat, the fashion designer didn't bother accessorising with protective gloves and actually wore high heels for the activity.

David teased his wife and captioned the photo with a saucy innuendo: "Trying to get a little bit of my sticky stuff [eye-roll emoji]."

While VB was careful to keep her distance from the bees, the rest of the Beckham clan got stuck in. After a nature-filled day, David drizzled honey over some sausages and the family feasted on figs and potatoes, enjoying yet more quality time together.

Although she didn't appear to take part in the beekeeping sesh, Nicola Peltz was also around to make merry with the Beckhams.

© Instagram Victoria and Nicola were having the time of their lives

Victoria and her daughter-in-law, who stars in Disney+'s Welcome to Chippendales, both looked in excellent spirits over the weekend, and were pictured posing together while carrying large drinks in their hands, quashing any feud rumours.

