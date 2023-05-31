Nicola Peltz dazzles in Elton John inspired platforms to attend his London concert

The actress watched the concert with her husband Brooklyn and Victoria, David, Cruz and Harper Beckham...

We were happy to hear that Elton John's Yellow Brick Road farewell tour will now end in UK, after it was announced yesterday he would be headlining Glastonbury on June 25.

But we were just as delighted to see the Beckham-Peltz's attending what would have been his final concert on British soil last night. And Nicola Peltz went all out to pay homage to the legendary singer in an outfit that oozed Elton's signature 70's eccentricity.

© Instagram Nicola looked as glamorous as ever with Victoria and Harper

Nicola stepped out alongside Victoria Beckham and her husband David, Brooklyn (who is also Elton's godson), Cruz and Harper Seven for a family night out to see the rocketman at the O2 Arena in London.

For the ocassion, the Welcome To Chippendales actress rocked a glamorous black sequin mini dress with one shoulder, an asymmetrical cut out (a go-to silhouette for summer 2023), and silver sequin polkadot adornments.

Nicola's dress perfectly encapsulated the singer's style as glitter became an Elton John signature, alongside wacky glasses and OTT glamour.

© Instagram The Beckham family attended Elton John's last London concert at the 02 Arena

Her footwear for the evening (which also happens to be her favourite style) also gave Elton's signature sartorial agenda a cool-girl makeover for 2023: super chunky platform heels.

From fashion shows to date nights, boots to Valentino heels, Peltz is rarely seen without her platforms. So it was only right she wore them to watch Elton, who was the king of platforms during the 70s. His most famous pair - chunky metallic boots with red stripes and an 'E' and a 'J' on either foot, were co-designed by Elton himself and designer Lionel Avery in 1974. Avery had also created boots for David Bowie.

© Getty Elton wearing his famous platform boots

Victoria Beckham looked effortlessly chic for the concert in one of her signature looks and also put on her coolest platforms for the occassion. VB stunned in an oversized monochrome blazer with statement lapels and ribbed detailing - tasteful tailoring is a staple in her designs for her eponymous fashion label.

She paired the blazer with a pair of her beloved pantaboots that have had an Elton John-approved upgrade. Usually she wears the slinky pants that boast a sleek, stiletto heeled, pointed toe boot at the end, but last night she wore a pair with the chunkiest of chunky platform boots.

Another superbly fashionable outing from the most stylish family on the planet.

