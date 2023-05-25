Remembering Tina Turner: her 10 best fashion moments of all time

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Remembering Tina Turner: 10 best fashion moments of all time
The singer's stellar performances were supplemented by some seriously dazzling costumes…

Three images of Tina Turner: wearing a bedazzled bodystocking, a denim jacket and a black lace mini dress
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer

The sad news of Tina Turner's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes to the iconic performer. As one of the most successful recording artists of all time, her contribution to music will serve as her legacy. 

The 83-year-old legend leaves behind swathes of fans, stone-cold classics such as What's Love Got to Do with It and The Best, as well as a slew of incredible fashion moments.

Part of Tina's unique appeal was her above-and-beyond approach to performing. Her hit-laden shows were a treat for the senses, her effervescent stage presence aided by energetic movement and distinctive costumes.

Hello! Fashion shares Tina Turner's best fashion moments:

1975

Tina Turner wearing a plunging silver and white dress© Getty

During the days of Ike & Tina Turner, the singer began to carve out her unique sense of style. Here she is pictured in 1975 looking every inch the star in a plunging double thigh-slit dress over fishnet tights.

1976

Tina Turner wearing a glittery playsuit © Getty

 The performer served cool-girl metallics in a glittery playsuit with an elaborate neck mess in 1976 on the show Don Kirshner's Rock Concert.

1977

Tina Turner wearing a sheer bodysuit and wide wings © Getty

Tina wore a costume consisting of a sheer, beaded bodysuit and lustrous wings in 1977.

1979

Tina Turner wearing a body stocking and a feather tail© Getty

 The singer wore a bedazzled body stocking, embellished knickers and a frothy feather 'tail' in 1979.

Tina Turner wearing a black lace mini dress© Getty

As part of her 'Wild Lady of Rock' tour, Tina performed onstage at London's Hammersmith Odeon in a black lace bodysuit in 1979.

1982

Tina Turner wearing a fringed dress© Getty

Tina championed pieces with a certain kinetic energy, often opting for fringing. Here she donned a glimmering ra-ra style mini dress in 1982.

1985

Tina Turner wearing a denim jacket and a leather zip-up mini dress© Getty

 Sporting one of her most iconic looks, Tina gave an unforgettable performance at Wembley Stadium in a light-wash denim jacket in 1985.

1990

Tina Turner wearing a pearl-style lattice dress© Getty

 At the same iconic venue in 1990 she wore a lattice cami dress created from pearl-style beading with a matching string necklace.

1997

Tina Turner wearing a silver lace-trimmed cami dress© Getty

In 1997, Tina brought the house down while wearing an iridescent silver slip dress with black lace trims.

2008

Tina Turner wearing a silver corset top and matching capri leggings © Getty

 Tina rocked onstage at the 2008 Grammys alongside Beyoncé in a silver corset top, matching capri leggings and a silver chain Chanel belt.

