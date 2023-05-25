Remembering Tina Turner: her 10 best fashion moments of all time

The singer's stellar performances were supplemented by some seriously dazzling costumes…

The sad news of Tina Turner's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes to the iconic performer. As one of the most successful recording artists of all time, her contribution to music will serve as her legacy.

The 83-year-old legend leaves behind swathes of fans, stone-cold classics such as What's Love Got to Do with It and The Best, as well as a slew of incredible fashion moments.

Part of Tina's unique appeal was her above-and-beyond approach to performing. Her hit-laden shows were a treat for the senses, her effervescent stage presence aided by energetic movement and distinctive costumes.

Hello! Fashion shares Tina Turner's best fashion moments:

1975



During the days of Ike & Tina Turner, the singer began to carve out her unique sense of style. Here she is pictured in 1975 looking every inch the star in a plunging double thigh-slit dress over fishnet tights.

1976

The performer served cool-girl metallics in a glittery playsuit with an elaborate neck mess in 1976 on the show Don Kirshner's Rock Concert.

1977

Tina wore a costume consisting of a sheer, beaded bodysuit and lustrous wings in 1977.

1979

The singer wore a bedazzled body stocking, embellished knickers and a frothy feather 'tail' in 1979.

As part of her 'Wild Lady of Rock' tour, Tina performed onstage at London's Hammersmith Odeon in a black lace bodysuit in 1979.

1982

Tina championed pieces with a certain kinetic energy, often opting for fringing. Here she donned a glimmering ra-ra style mini dress in 1982.

1985

Sporting one of her most iconic looks, Tina gave an unforgettable performance at Wembley Stadium in a light-wash denim jacket in 1985.

1990

At the same iconic venue in 1990 she wore a lattice cami dress created from pearl-style beading with a matching string necklace.

1997

In 1997, Tina brought the house down while wearing an iridescent silver slip dress with black lace trims.

2008

Tina rocked onstage at the 2008 Grammys alongside Beyoncé in a silver corset top, matching capri leggings and a silver chain Chanel belt.

