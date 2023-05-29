Victoria Beckham reveals her "life-changing" eyebrow hack

Victoria Beckham is officially turning into a makeup powerhouse, and we're 100% here for it. Since the fashion designer branched out into beauty, we've been keeping a close ear out for her tips and tricks, and she has certainly come through with the goods.

In a recent Instagram video tutorial, the former Spice Girl used products from her own eponymous line Victoria Beckham Beauty and showed her 30.9m followers exactly how to achieve her signature eyebrow look.

© Instagram The fashion designer used a fine brow pencil to mimic the appearance of a fuller effect

Dressed in a pristine white robe, the 49-year-old began by drawing straight vertical lines upwards from her inner brow using a tapered brow pencil, one of her self-proclaimed "life-changing" products.

BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil - Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria explained that she personally mixes the 'Medium Brown' and 'Dark Brown' shades of her brand's BabyBlade Microfine Brow Pencil, a creamy formula product with a handy spoolie on the other end.

© Instagram Victoria revealed that this brow product has helped her self-confidence

She then draws individual strokes in the direction of the natural hair growth "or lack of it as you've now seen" she quipped, followed by the elongation of her brow's tail.

"I like quite a bushy, filled-in brow," Victoria revealed. "But I still want it to look natural, I still want to see all these individual little brush strokes."

She then opened up about how the product actually helps her mask a past beauty mistake. "To be honest, it has changed how I feel about myself and my confidence, because I am so self-conscious of my brows and how I have overplucked in the past," she said. "But when I go out, I don't feel like people are looking at me thinking my brows look blocky, I think they look super natural."

During a recent interview with The Times, Victoria shared that her husband David has never seen her without her signature arches. Suffice to say, VB takes her brow game extremely seriously…



