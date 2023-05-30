Victoria Beckham's summer look has "sexy" glam goth energy

Victoria Beckham and slinky outfits go hand in hand.

Though she’s been injecting pops of colour into her wardrobe for the warmer months with her SS23 collection, her 'VB Body' capsule collection and her new pre-Autumn/Winter, Ibiza inspired collection, the fashion designer just reverted back to her signature muted toned colour palette and wore the black dress of summer 2023, explaining exactly why we need it in our wardrobes…

Victoria posted the image to her Instagram

Sharing the image with her 30.9 million Instagram followers, Victoria wore the High Neck Jersey Dress from her eponymous label. The dress, which is one of the handful of black dresses in her pre-A/W collection and proves that black is perfect for all year round, boasts an elegant all over broderie design, with longer-length sleeves and an asymmetric ankle-length hemline to enhance the flattering silhouette of the slinky jersey material. The stretch fabric is perfect for hugging all body shapes, and a tulle lining amps up the femininity of the stunning statement gown.

Eva Longoria added chunky diamonds to the gown to amp up the glam

VB shared photographs of both her and her best friend, Eva Longoria, modelling the dress: “This dress is everything,” the former Spice Girl explained. “Super flattering, sexy… what we all need in our wardrobes.” She then complimented her friend and ‘muse’ Eva: “ This look is so good on you @EvaLongoria [black heart emoji].. My #VBMuse Kisses xx”

Victoria Beckham also wore the look to Vivienne Westwood's funeral in February

No Victoria Beckham outfit is complete without ultra chic matching accessories, and her looks proves the power of a tonal outfit. She paired her stunning dress with black court pumps, a black fringed bag (the ultimate summer accessory) and her signature, oversized aviators.

If Victoria’s style agenda is the kind you want for your own summer wardrobe, she’s given us plenty of outfit inspiration recently. According to VB: neon yellow is the wedding guest colour for summer, pastel pink ruffle dresses are what we should be wearing this spring, and fit and flare trousers with a sleeveless top and belt is the ultimate girls night out uniform.

Shop Victoria Beckham’s dress:

MUST-HAVE:

"Get occasion ready with this seriously chic midi dress. Featuring a black zebra devore material with a high neckline and a draped design, we're obsessed. Style with heels and statement accessories for a look that will have all eyes on you."

£65 AT PRETTY LITTLE THING

LUST-HAVE:

"With a polo neck, longer-length sleeves and an asymmetric ankle-length hemline, this jersey dress makes a confident statement. Crafted in stretch fabric for a body-skimming silhouette, it is lined in stretch tulle and has a flattering knot detail at the right hip."

£1,450 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM

