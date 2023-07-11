The Supermodels: Here's everything you need to know about Apple TV+'s new show

Give us a docuseries on even the nichest of subjects, and we are still guaranteed to be glued to the screen. Give us a docuseries on our favourite 90s supermodels? Christmas has come early for us fellow style aficionados, and we have Apple TV+ to thank.

Mental notes to limit our screen time will have to fall by the wayside, because we reckon this show will be worthy of a major binge.

What is the show about?

Titled The Supermodels, the documentary series is set to cover the illustrious careers of some of the 1990s' biggest runway legends: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The show is a retrospective and is expected to revisit the inception of the supermodel movement and include exclusive interviews with each of the catwalk icons.

"Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself," AppleTV+ wrote in a press statement when the show was first announced in 2020.

"Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself – and women’s roles within it – this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow."

When will The Supermodels be released?

The show will premiere later this year on September 20 via Apple TV+, coinciding with Milan Fashion Week.