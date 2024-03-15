The Gap spring sale is here – 13 style staples we’re shopping

A true icon of American fashion, Gap is the style mainstay known and loved for its enduring wardrobe staples, from sweaters to denim and cotton jersey basics.
And as the warmer months roll in, you may well be looking to update your outfits with those buy now, wear forever pieces: think the perfect oversized shirt, athleisure leggings and the latest jean silhouette.
Excitingly, the Gap friends and family spring sale has now launched, offering 40% off everything, with extra savings at checkout. Celebrating modern American optimism, the brand continues to reinvent the classics to help you achieve effortless style.
How I chose the best Gap sale items
Transitional pieces: For this edit I selected the items likely to go the distance during the cooler winter months through to summer and next autumn so that your purchases are a more sustainable, considered choice that will work hard all year round.
Timeless designs: I focused on neutral colorways, flattering cuts and style classics to slot effortlessly into your existing wardrobe.
Stock availability: I searched for items with the best availability across all sizes and price points at the time of going to press.
Why you should trust me
Having worked at HELLO! Fashion for over 8 years and other leading glossies before that, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands and trends as well as a keen eye for hunting a true style steal, whilst being conscious of buying less and buying better.
Shop the best of the Gap spring sale
Icon Trench Coat
You'll never regret investing in a beige trench coat, and this style classic features a straight silhouette with a relaxed, oversized fit, perfect for pulling off the mannish tailoring trend.
High Rise 90s Straight Jeans
Available in four washes with three inseam lengths, these jeans throw back to the 90s with a classic straight leg, high rise fit.
Relaxed Ponte Blazer
This black woven blazer is about to become your most worn item. Throw over dresses, shirts and jeans, or pair with matching tailored trousers and a white tee for an always-chic monochrome look.
High Rise Pleated Satin Wide-Leg Trousers
Silk trousers are still trending, and this metallic pair will add a dose of glamour to any look.
Eyelet Tiered Midi Dress
Also available in white and mustard, this wear-anywhere cotton midi dress has a pretty eyelet cutout detail with a tie waist, tiered hem and puffed sleeves.
Organic Cotton Shirt
Also available in three other striped patterns, a navy polkadot and black and white, this oversized organic cotton shirt will look sharp now worn under a sleeveless knitted tank or blazer and with denim during the summer months. Pack it in your suitcase for summer and throw over a bikini for an effortlessly cool beach look too.
Denim Maxi Skirt
The denim maxi has become one of our most worn pieces. This one has a flattering A-line fit with a flared slit to flash your legs (or some sharp knee-high pointed boots), responsibly made in 100% cotton. Wear with a hoodie for off-duty days.
Organic Cotton Round Collar Shirt
Do the preppy trend with this round collared, ruffled hem shirt in always-chic brilliant white.
365 High Rise Linen-Blend Shorts
Meghan Markle reminded how stylish a pair of linen shorts can look at the Invictus Games. Try these in navy, black, olive or white and pair with a sleeveless shirt or oversized blazer.
Linen Boyfriend Shirt
Also offered in nine other shades, this linen boyfriend shirt has been 'designed to make laid-back look like an art form'. Pair with tailored shorts or a denim maxi.
Ponte Crop Kick Pants
With a straight leg that kicks out to a flare, these navy soft stretch cropped pants give a flattering silhouette and will look especially smart teamed with a navy waistcoat.
Modern Rib Halter Tank Top
Available in nine colorways, this tank top will more than prove its cost per wear value. Hitting at the hip, its soft and stretchy cotton-modal blend will offer all-day comfort however you wear it.
GapFit High Rise Power Full Length Leggings
With WFH culture here to stay, a high quality pair of leggings are now one of most worn items. These ones are updated with a black houndstooth print with elongating flatlock contouring seams to create smooth lines plus moisture wicking should you wish to schedule that spin class.
