Rita Ora just shared her step by step hair routine, and it's less complicated than you’d think

Whether it's a hydro-bob, micro-bob or baroque bob, we can't get enough of the short-hair trend that's taking over this Spring.

And who better to learn how to care for our newly lopped-off lengths than the Queen of short hair herself, Rita Ora?

By now we are sure you've heard that the singer has just launched a new haircare range, Typebea, with business partner Anna Lahey. So when we saw Rita had shared her routine with her 16.1m Instagram followers, we got out our pen and paper and took notes.

Rita Ora collaborated with haircare expert Anna Lahey to create the TYPEBEA range

Unsurprisingly, her routine follows the 4-step Typebea program. After shampooing, she goes in with the conditioner which she says is great for the thin hair girlies as it's 'moisturising' but 'doesn't weigh you down'.

After the wash comes the styling and this was the bit that really peaked our attention. If you have any amount of texture to your hair you'll know you need the right products to get your bob to comply.

The 33-year-old relies on the Hydra-Gloss Treatment, which contains no silicons or sulphates, and scrunches it into her lengths and ends.

According to Rita, the most important step is the Overnight Boosting Peptide which contains BaicapilTM to help promote hair growth. But don't panic. The range isn't just for those who want longer lengths. If you're looking for fuller, healthier hair or you struggle with shedding, then it claims to help with that too.

And given the compliments the singer has had on her new 'do we can only assume she's looking for more volume, hello baby hairs, as opposed to attempting to grow out her jaw-length locks.

© Instagram/@RitaOra Rita usually styles her bob with a loose wave and we are obsessed

She then applies a few drops to her scalp and hairline before rubbing it in with her fingertips, et voila.

Whether she then uses a diffuser to get her signature beachy waves or chooses to air dry we aren't sure - but rest assured as soon as we find out, we'll let you know...