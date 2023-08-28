The Love Island presenter and the Angel In The Marble rapper are officially back on

Following in Bennifer's footsteps, it appears that Maya Jama and Stormzy are the latest celebrity couple to resurrect their relationship from the ashes and give it another go. Everyone loves a comeback, right?

In a series of photos obtained by MailOnline, the TV presenter and Vossi Bop rapper looked radiant in Greece as they holidayed hand-in-hand.

The pair went their separate ways in 2019 after four years together, but it seems as though they have reconciled – much to their fans' delight.

In honour of their seriously stylish reunion, we're looking back on the It-couple's best fashion moments from over the years (and hoping we'll be able to add a few more to this article in due course).

READ: Maya Jama is a metallic goddess in mesmerising semi-sheer gown

Hello! Fashion shares Maya Jama and Stormzy's best style moments:

Prom royalty

© Getty Elle Style Awards 2017

The fresh-faced pair were giving major Prom King and Queen vibes at the Elle Style Awards back in 2017. Maya championed calculated embellishment, rocking a plunging beaded gown, featuring glints of gold. Stormzy looked suave in a navy suit with an elegant sheen and a classic white shirt-black tie combo.

Red carpet glam

© Getty Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017

Maya opted for a vibrant orange strapless number at the Glamour Women of The Year Awards in 2017. The radio presenter styled her form-fitting, thigh-slit maxi with black strappy sandals and a sleek updo. Stormzy went for a more low-key colour palette, sporting a slim-cut suit and glossy black dress shoes.

MORE: Maya Jama just prepared us for autumn 2023's biggest tights trend

READ: Maya Jama exudes elegance in vintage £5.5k corset dress

Polar opposites

© Getty Jourdan Dunn Missguided collection launch 2017

To celebrate supermodel Jourdan Dunn's limited-edition collection with high street retailer Missguided, Maya rocked a shirt dress in a playful geometric print. The piece featured a contrasting purple collar and matching cuffs, and the Love Island host completed her look with gold sandals, oversized hoop earrings and a statement snake print-style bag. Stormzy swerved a bold print, instead opting for low-key athleisure. The rapper donned a black hoodie and matching tracksuit bottoms with white stripe detailing.

Suited and booted

© Getty The KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards 2017

The pair championed sleek tailoring with a subtle sheen at the KA & GRM Daily Rated Awards in 2017. Maya wore a silky white shirt layered over a black bra, tucked into sharp cigarette trousers. The star topped off her look with sparkly strappy sandals and a shiny silver clutch. Stormzy wore a lustrous navy suit, dressed down with a classic black T-shirt and lace-up trainers.

Pared back party perfection

© Getty Idris Elba's Christmas Party 2017

Maya gave us a lesson in nailing the smart casual dress code at a festive bash hosted by acting royalty Idris Elba. She opted for a black and yellow abstract print top alongside light-wash jeans and orange strappy sandals, whereas Stormzy kept things low-key with a grey marl T-shirt and black trousers.

Travel in style

© Getty Stanstead Airport 2018

The pair impressed us with their airport 'fits back in 2018, ahead of Stormzy's birthday bash. Both opted for three-stripe tracksuit bottoms and white tops, Stormzy in classic black and Maya in cool khaki. The radio presenter completed her look with pink trainers, a printed bandana and tortoiseshell sunglasses, both by Gucci.

Birthday bonanza

© Getty Stormzy's 25th birthday party hosted by Spotify Premium

Did somebody say major Spanish celebration? The couple were serving serious beach club vibes at the rapper's 25th birthday party in 2018. Swerving her usual dark brown shade in favour of dramatic blonde locks, Maya exuded radiance in a white plunging bikini top and denim ripped shorts, whereas Stormzy looked every inch the birthday boy in Burberry trunks and white heart-shaped shades.