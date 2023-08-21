Jennifer Lopez takes style cues from Meghan Markle for Ben Affleck anniversary tribute

Jennifer Lopez has provided a masterclass in summer dressing in 2023, wearing a slew of effortlessly cool outfits that we want to recreate.

From feminine Zimmermann florals to Gucci scuba dresses and ridiculously high platform heels, the 54-year-old has flaunted her fashion prowess and sported a variety of ‘lewks’.

The Jenny from the Block singer shared her latest look on Instagram, and it was a bold outfit that came straight from the Duchess of Sussex’s summer 2023 style book.

JLo shared a carousel of images with her 250m followers showing her August so far, which solely consisted of impeccably stylish outfit inspo, from bikinis to accessories, to ‘lemon girl summer’ approved designer ensembles.

She also wore the ‘Striped recycled stretch-crepe’ monochrome top from Michael Kors which boasts wide, horizontal black and white stripes, a mock neck and short sleeves. JLo paired it with a clashing vertical striped skirt, a personalised raffia fedora, 90s RnB girl band-esque hoop earrings and her signature oversized sunglasses.

Granted - stripes are timeless, as perfectly proven by the 'Breton' which has stood the test of time for over 100 years. But ultra wide, block coloured stripes are often considered a major fashion faux pas. If there's two people, however, who can pull off such a bold look and still ooze chic, it's Jennifer Lopez and the Duchess of Sussex.

In case you missed it, Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday with a date night with Prince Harry at the A-list-favourite Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito, California. She wore the 'Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress' from Australian brand Posse. The strapless dress boasts a maxi length, a tube silhouette, and a striking black and white stripe design.

The similarities didn't stop there. JLo also proudly flaunted a necklace with the letters B-E-N in tribute to her husband of one year. Meghan has long been a fan of romantic jewellery, and in the early years of dating Prince Harry frequently wore a necklace with the letter H.

The newlywed also commemorate her anniversary with Ben Affleck with a post on Instagram, describing how 'overwhelmed' she feels by their love story, saying: "One year ago today… 'Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed, It makes me wanna sing sing, How did we end up here, Without a rewind, Oh my, This is my life…' Jennifer."