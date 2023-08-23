Kendall Jenner is a modern cowgirl in new Stella McCartney campaign

The supermodel is the face of Stella McCartney's horse-centric winter campaign

Equine obsessive Kendall Jenner just took her love for horses to the next level – and the results are pretty astonishing.

It was only a matter of time until the out-and-proud horse girl teamed up with sustainable fashion champion Stella McCartney, and now that they have, we are totally in awe.

The brand's latest face feels like a perfect addition to the Stella McCartney family – Kendall grew up riding horses and would constantly beg her parents for a pony.

Her latest work features her beloved equines, those raised freely by horse whisperer Jean-François Pignon.

Shot by photographer Harley Weir at the Carmargue Salt Flats in the south of France, the campaign is utterly striking and features Kendall putting her years of horseback riding to excellent use.

"Being able to witness and work with Jean-François and his horses was incredible," the supermodel told Vogue. "I’ve never been that intimate with horses that are trained this way. Such a memorable experience for me."

In one shot the supermodel poses bareback (in all senses), sporting only a pair of thigh-high boots in a dappled animal print and a matching bag dangling languidly from her wrist.

The collection is the designer label's most environmentally conscious winter ready-to-wear collection to date, crafted from 92% responsible materials, according to the brand.

Kendall praised Stella's forward-thinking approach to sustainability, telling Vogue: "She always looks far ahead into the future and identifies clear goals that we should strive for together."

In another image, Kendall rode barefoot in a floaty scarlet dress while the white horse rose up on its hind legs in front of a picturesque sunset.

A horse girl winter you say? Time to don our cowboy hat and work on our core strength…