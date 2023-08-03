Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama is a metallic goddess in mesmerising semi-sheer gown - see photos
Maya Jama is a metallic goddess in mesmerising semi-sheer gown

The Love Island host looked sensational at Rimmel London’s Summer Fest

Maya Jama attends the National Gallery's Summer Party
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor

British television and radio presenter Maya Jama has certainly cemented her fashion icon status since nabbing her Love Island hosting gig.

For the Rimmel party which hosted press and beauty influencers, Maya stepped onto the red carpet in a mesmerising silver metallic semi-sheer gown that immediately turned heads. The gown effortlessly showcased Maya's figure and the metallic fabric played with the lights, creating a captivating aura. 

Complementing the ensemble, Maya opted for minimal accessories (just a dainty diamond ring) allowing the gown to remain the centre of attention. The curve-hugging dress was complemented by a coordinating pair of silver pointed boots, keeping things simple.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Maya Jama, Rimmel London's Global Ambassador, attends the Rimmel Summer Fest attended by influencers and press at Hoxton Docks on August 2nd, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rimmel London)© David M. Benett
Maya Jama has been named Rimmel London's Global Ambassador

Her makeup and hairstyle were equally pared back, and enhanced the overall goddess-vibe. Her newly caramel toned tresses were styled poker straight. Her makeup artist opted for a radiant and dewy base, accentuating her naturally flawless skin. The focus was on her cheeks, which were rosy hued, modernising the look. Long, voluminous lashes and a subtle eyeliner framed her eyes, adding a touch of drama.

Maya stunned onlookers with her 'fit© David M. Benett
Maya stunned onlookers with her 'fit

Over the years, Maya Jama has carved a niche for herself in the fashion world by consistently pushing the boundaries and experimenting with playful and daring outfits. She has mastered the art of blending sophistication with a hint of edginess, and her choices often reflect her confidence and individuality. 

Just last week Maya made a case for bringing back the iconic fishnet tights. Attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly, the current Vogue cover girl donned a Moschino LBD with white asymmetric detailing and gold button embellishment. 

Maya Jama seen attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly© Getty
Maya rocked fishnets at her last appearance

As we eagerly await her next appearance, one thing is certain – Maya Jama's fashion journey is far from over.

