Lily James serves major Grecian goddess vibes in classic summer trend

The Pam & Tommy star is utterly devoted to the backless dress

Granted, trawling through our favourite celebrities' holiday snaps is a pretty envy-inducing pastime, but the advantage is that you get to grips with what the A-listers can't travel without.

Lily James is one of those who has inspired our own packing list of late. Forget Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's easy-breezy Anine Bing Gaia bag and Rita Ora's quirky puffy flip flops, the current object of our lust is the Yesterday star's beloved summer silhouette.

The 34-year-old has been soaking up the sun in Greece, getting in some well-deserved rest and relaxation with her mother. Wholesome, or what?

"On holiday with the paparazzi, sorry, excuse me, I mean, my mum [blue heart emoji]," she playfully quipped on her Instagram Stories. Ah, the earnest, unpaid personal photographer. We can relate.

Lily's getaway resulted in some seriously stylish holiday snaps, and eagle-eyed fashion fans noticed that there is one summer trend that the actress simply can't get enough of.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 3.3m followers, Lily was serving major Grecian goddess in an airy off-white maxi dress.

© Instagram / @lilyjamesofficial The actress also packed a pair of tortoiseshell Loewe shades

The piece plunged low and left her skin exposed, the deep cut finishing around the small of her back.

The star threw on the relaxed-fit number over sun-kissed skin and left her hair looking natural and fresh.

© Instagram / @lilyjamesofficial Lily wore a vibrant red backless maxi

Another vote for the backless design came in the form of a flowy, tomato-red maxi which featured delicate string-style crossover straps.

Less fleeting and more foolproof, the backless dress is the classic summer trend that returns season upon season – and for excellent reason.

The style is less obvious than a frontal plunge, ideal if you're wanting to appear demure at first glance, but then show off your enviable tan with a hint of gentle suggestiveness.

Lily's chic holiday snaps come just after she gave fans an insight into her pre-red carpet beauty routine, revealing the £39.00 product responsible for her signature glow.

On her own Instagram Stories, the actress shared a reel that she had created for cult makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury. Within the video, Lily raved about its award-winning illuminating product, Hollywood Flawless Filter, telling her followers that she "instantly fell in love with it".