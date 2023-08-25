Selena Gomez's post-breakup anthem outfit is utter perfection

The Single Soon singer rocked an unreal pink chainmail mini dress in her new music video

The end of summer is nigh, but Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is still at the very top of her style game.

The former Disney star hasn't missed a beat this season. From Bottega Veneta birthday blooms to Versace x Dua Lipa polka dots, the 31-year-old has served some serious lewks over the past couple of months.

But she's not spent just yet – and her latest music video is a case in point.

We've been counting down the days, eagerly lapping up the morsels of info that Selena has been teasing on her Instagram in the lead up to the release of her new song, Single Soon.

READ: Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez twin in outfits borrowed from Victoria Beckham's style manual

The day is finally here, and neither the infectious, super catchy anthem nor its accompanying video – centred around the artist contemplating how to break up with her boyfriend and excitedly anticipating single life – disappoint.

For the first section of the video, Selena is serving casual glitz in a pink chainmail cami top, tucked into ripped denim shorts. Her hair is swept up onto the top of her head in a bouffant, slightly messy bun and she is seen touching up her lipstick (is that a Rare Beauty bullet we spy?) in preparation for a night out with her girls.

MORE: Selena Gomez's Barbie birthday was actually full of "Kenergy" - here's why

READ: Nicola Peltz Beckham and Selena Gomez's stylish swimwear is giving 'hot girl summer'

Thought you smelt a whiff of Sex and the City spirit? Selena pays tribute to the smash-hit show in the video by writing her boyfriend a post-it note reading: "I’m sorry. I can’t. Don’t hate me." The legacy of the loathsome Jack Berger lives on.

Questionable dumper behaviour aside for a moment, Selena is giving major dazzle as she slips into a shiny mini dress with a liquid-like drape (clearly chainmail is the texture du jour).

The piece, which according to avid Selenators is from Fannie Schiavoni, works harmoniously with metallic mega-platforms by Versace, featuring the Italian luxury label's signature Medusa emblem, and a fluffy purple jacket.

Selena went hard on the accessories, wearing a pair of oversized gold hoops and swathed in necklaces which included two strings of pearls (one with a letter 'S' charm) and another adorned with a nostalgic butterfly. Very Y2K. Nice work, Sel.

Now to get Single Soon playing on repeat…