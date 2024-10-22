A makeup artist answers your most asked questions about foundation

Whether you're dialling up the glamour for an evening occasion or seeking that no-makeup makeup look to even out skin tone, a flawless and long-lasting base always creates the best canvas.

We asked UK Pro Artist for Estée Lauder Nicole Pitman the most searched-for questions about foundation, concealer and contouring to level up our makeup routines...

Q: How do you find the right shade of foundation?

A: “To find your perfect shade start by deciding which undertone works best for you – if your skin is naturally warm, neutral or cool. If you're unsure, try swatching all 3 undertones along your jawline to see which one blends best into your skin. I recommend doing this in natural lighting. Once you've found the perfect undertone try the shade on your neck, cheeks and forehead and check it blends well in all areas to determine if the foundation shade works overall for you. It’s especially helpful to shade match these areas if you’re prone to pigmentation or redness.”

Nicole Pitman is a leading makeup artist and works as a UK Pro Artist for Estée Lauder

Q: In which order should I apply skincare products before foundation?

A: “Apply skincare products by starting with the thinnest consistency first, then build up to the thickest. I like to start with a lightweight hydrating serum like Advanced Night Repair Serum and then layer a richer texture moisturiser on top to lock hydration into the skin – and remember to apply it to your neck and décolletage as well. Then apply a thin layer of your primer on top in a gentle pressing motion to make the perfect prep for your complexion products.”

Q: What is the purpose of a primer?

A: “Primer is designed to prep your skin for complexion products like foundation or concealer. It's important to pick a primer that works well with your skin type and desired finish. For example, if you have combination or oily skin and want to minimise shine throughout the day, opt for an oil-free mattifying primer like the Double Wear Smooth and Blur Primer. This will help to reduce the appearance of oil and keep your foundation in place all day.”

Q: Which area should you start with when applying foundation?

A: “I normally recommend starting from the centre of the face and blending the foundation outward, working it in section by section – this way you won't have excess product to blend around areas like the jawline and hairline. For a seamless finish remember to pay particular attention to blending the foundation around the nose, ears and neck.

Q: How can I make foundation look like a second skin?

A: “It's all in the skin prep! If your skin is dehydrated the foundation will cling to those areas, so to avoid this prep the skin with products that cater to your skin type. I also like to add a few drops of Advanced Night Repair Serum into my foundation to sheer it out. For a second skin finish, apply thin layers of the mixed serum and foundation and build up coverage just in the areas you need it to keep the base looking really fresh and lightweight.”

Q: How can I cover dark circles?

A: “Firstly, pick a concealer that is similar to or one shade lighter than your foundation and don't rush to blend it in. Start by applying a light layer in the areas that are darker, such as the inner and outer corner of the eye, and leave it to sit for around 30-40 seconds before blending it into your foundation. This helps to keep the coverage where you want it. Less is more with concealer so I recommend using thin layers and building the product up to avoid creasing.”

Q: How to conceal a spot?

A: “Choose a shade that is close to your natural skin tone and gently press it directly onto the breakout and the surrounding area. Then blend only the edges of the concealer with your finger or a blending brush, keeping the coverage on the breakout, then gently set with powder. For more stubborn breakouts I like to apply Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 on top of the concealer as it provides 24-hour wear so you don't have to worry about reapplying throughout the day.”

Q: How should I contour?

A: “Contour is all about light and contrast. For the areas you want to appear smaller or more defined, apply a deeper shade of foundation or concealer, for example along the cheekbones. For any areas that you want to brighten or enhance, apply a lighter shade such as under the eyes or above the Cupid's bow. Start by applying the deeper shade on the back of your hand and working it into the brush first as it'll be easier to blend with the product warmed up.

"Gently apply the product along the top of the forehead, avoiding the hairline, then blend from the top of the ear along the cheekbone, blending upwards as you go. You can also apply a thin layer of a darker shade along the jawline, making sure to blend it in with your foundation to avoid any harsh tell-tale lines.”

Q: How can I stop foundation sinking into fine lines?

A: “Hydration is key to minimising the appearance of fine lines – so make sure your skin is nourished and hydrated first. Apply Double Wear Smooth & Blur Primer after your skincare and then use a thinner layer of foundation in areas where fine lines are more prominent. This will help to prevent creasing.”

Q: Which is the best brush to apply liquid foundation?

A: “The brushes you use can totally change the coverage and finish of your foundation so you can vary this based on your desired look. I prefer a fluffier buffing brush for liquid foundation. I start by priming the brush by coating the foundation evenly over the bristles before applying to the skin in a bouncing motion. This type of brush gives a soft-focus finish so you don't have to worry about streaks in your foundation.”

Q: What is the most modern way to wear foundation?

A: “Whether you’re team matte or glow, the latest complexion trends are all about enhancing your skin rather than hiding it. Products that combine skincare benefits with your foundation are trending across the beauty industry. The Futurist SkinTint Serum is one example. It's a great way to give your skin a healthy radiant finish whilst still achieving a lightweight and natural look.”

