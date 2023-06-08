Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Festival makeup ideas: 20 looks to recreate for summer 2023
Festival makeup ideas: 20 looks to recreate this summer

Get inspired by these high impact beauty looks

Three women wearing festival makeup
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer

Gearing up for festival season is practically a full-time job. From navigating dizzying online ticket queues to perfecting your packing list, festival-going is for the organisational elite. 

Naturally, hitting up the main stage and elbowing your way to the front calls for donning your most extravagant 'fit – and you'll need a makeup moment to match.

Festival beauty is a total joy. After all, what other occasion demands a level of glitz that would make a disco ball spin with envy?

How do you make makeup last all day at a festival? 

Erring on the side of caution? Not in our book. We're staving off poor weather with fiery optimism.

A blast of sun will certainly make your weekend sing, but it could wreak havoc with your makeup. Enter: staying power product saviours.

 Primer and setting spray ought to be the bookends of your festival makeup routine. After applying your SPF (zero excuses – festivals are sunburn hotbeds), apply the former to create a super smooth canvas for your makeup to grip onto.

Matte Perfection Primer – Inika
Matte Perfection Primer – Inika

Once you're satisfied with your look, seal it in place with a mist of setting spray. This helps to lock everything down, ensuring that neither sweat, humidity, nor tears (say if Harry Styles rocks up to Glasto) will disrupt your makeup.

All Nighter Setting Spray - Urban Decay
All Nighter Setting Spray - Urban Decay

 What are easy makeup ideas?

 Suffice to say, you'll be enjoying yourself to the max and that may not leave heaps of time for makeup application. Impact is key – think about what will pack a punch without requiring too much skill.

Face gems are a festival beauty classic, and those of the built-in adhesive variety demand very little effort, often even coming with an illustration to help you with gem arrangement. If Face Lace isn't already on your radar, rectify the situation immediately. 

For those keen to champion bright shades, there are heaps of coloured mascaras and poppy eyeliners out there right now. 3INA and Mac's collaboration with Richard Quinn can satisfy your colour fix.

Eyeliner kit with white, yellow, purple, blue and black pens
Kit My Liner - 3INA

 But if all else fails, breathe easy, safely assured in the knowledge that you can always haphazardly bedeck yourself in glitter.

 Hello! Fashion shares the festival makeup ideas that we'll be recreating this summer:

Heart rhinestones

Woman with heart rhinestones makeup© Instagram / @evyxo_

Teal and purple chrome 

Woman with teal and purple chrome makeup © Instagram / @lexilalamakeup

Tiger lids 

Woman with tiger print design eyelids © Instagram / @cheriserenee

Retro swirls

Woman with retro swirl purple makeup © Instagram / @lsgmakeup

Dark sparkles

Woman with dark eye makeup with silver and black gems © Instagram / @makeupbysamanthaharvey

Rainbow brights

Woman with rainbow eyeshadow and white liner over the top © Instagram / @shavonte_dill

Blue gems

Blue gems eye makeup © Instagram / @theballerinabridemua

Neon flowers

Woman with thick black eyeliner and neon flower accents © Instagram / @annamakeup_artist

Super smoke

Woman with grey smokey eyeshadow and face gems © Instagram / @makeupbycaitlinv

Spring bling

Woman with purple eyeliner with face gems dotted around © Instagram / @paulina.yl

Chrome studs

Woman with chrome stud makeup © Instagram / @lapetitevengeance

Quirky butterfly

Woman with butterfly central makeup © Instagram / @f.bermann

White graphic liner

Woman with white graphic eyeliner © Instagram / @anagabivls

Vibrant cut crease

Woman with sharp colourful cut crease makeup © Instagram / @itsaliciasmakeup

Glitter lashes

Woman with glitter lashes makeup © Instagram / @bobola_o

Disco sparkles

Woman with disco sparkle purple eye makeup © Instagram / @ana.m.siguenza

Glossy lids

Woman with glossy lids makeup © Instagram / @pennyantuar

Pink gem wash

Woman with pink eyeshadow and glittery studs © Instagram / @isbabellamakeupp

Diamante clusters 

Woman with diamante cluster makeup © Instagram / @jackcail

Double liner

Woman with dual eyeliner strokes © Instagram / @taniellejaimua

