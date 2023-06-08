Festival makeup ideas: 20 looks to recreate this summer

Get inspired by these high impact beauty looks

Gearing up for festival season is practically a full-time job. From navigating dizzying online ticket queues to perfecting your packing list, festival-going is for the organisational elite.

Naturally, hitting up the main stage and elbowing your way to the front calls for donning your most extravagant 'fit – and you'll need a makeup moment to match.

Festival beauty is a total joy. After all, what other occasion demands a level of glitz that would make a disco ball spin with envy?

How do you make makeup last all day at a festival?

Erring on the side of caution? Not in our book. We're staving off poor weather with fiery optimism.

A blast of sun will certainly make your weekend sing, but it could wreak havoc with your makeup. Enter: staying power product saviours.

Primer and setting spray ought to be the bookends of your festival makeup routine. After applying your SPF (zero excuses – festivals are sunburn hotbeds), apply the former to create a super smooth canvas for your makeup to grip onto.

Matte Perfection Primer – Inika

Once you're satisfied with your look, seal it in place with a mist of setting spray. This helps to lock everything down, ensuring that neither sweat, humidity, nor tears (say if Harry Styles rocks up to Glasto) will disrupt your makeup.

All Nighter Setting Spray - Urban Decay

What are easy makeup ideas?

Suffice to say, you'll be enjoying yourself to the max and that may not leave heaps of time for makeup application. Impact is key – think about what will pack a punch without requiring too much skill.

Face gems are a festival beauty classic, and those of the built-in adhesive variety demand very little effort, often even coming with an illustration to help you with gem arrangement. If Face Lace isn't already on your radar, rectify the situation immediately.

For those keen to champion bright shades, there are heaps of coloured mascaras and poppy eyeliners out there right now. 3INA and Mac's collaboration with Richard Quinn can satisfy your colour fix.

Kit My Liner - 3INA

But if all else fails, breathe easy, safely assured in the knowledge that you can always haphazardly bedeck yourself in glitter.

Hello! Fashion shares the festival makeup ideas that we'll be recreating this summer:

Heart rhinestones

© Instagram / @evyxo_

Teal and purple chrome

© Instagram / @lexilalamakeup

Tiger lids

© Instagram / @cheriserenee

Retro swirls

© Instagram / @lsgmakeup

Dark sparkles

© Instagram / @makeupbysamanthaharvey

Rainbow brights

© Instagram / @shavonte_dill

Blue gems

© Instagram / @theballerinabridemua

Neon flowers

© Instagram / @annamakeup_artist

Super smoke

© Instagram / @makeupbycaitlinv

Spring bling

© Instagram / @paulina.yl

Chrome studs

© Instagram / @lapetitevengeance

Quirky butterfly

© Instagram / @f.bermann

White graphic liner

© Instagram / @anagabivls

Vibrant cut crease

© Instagram / @itsaliciasmakeup

Glitter lashes

© Instagram / @bobola_o

Disco sparkles

© Instagram / @ana.m.siguenza

Glossy lids

© Instagram / @pennyantuar

Pink gem wash

© Instagram / @isbabellamakeupp

Diamante clusters

© Instagram / @jackcail

Double liner

© Instagram / @taniellejaimua

