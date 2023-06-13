Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The 10 best Glastonbury Festival makeup moments of all time
These are the beauty looks that live in our minds rent free...

Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer

Glastonbury is merely a stone's throw away, and if you're hitting up Worthy Farm for some quality festival vibes, you'll be in for a treat this year.

With performances by the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Elton John to Lizzo and Aitch, guaranteed, Glasto 2023 will be a weekend to remember.

Festival beauty is a tricky beast to conquer. With limited to access to mirrors, running water and our usual product stash, suffice to say, our makeup and skincare routines may well take a nosedive over the course of the weekend. 

But if you're in the mood for some beauty inspo, we've got you covered. From Kate Moss' chiselled grunge to Amy Winehouse's signature black liner, these past looks are guaranteed to get you into the Glasto spirit. 

Hello! Fashion shares the best Glastonbury makeup moments of all time:

Lizzo – 2019

Lizzo wearing a holographic purple bodysuit with pink eyeshadow © Getty

2019's headliner Lizzo rocked the stage in punchy pink eyeshadow with major lash volume and we haven't forgotten it.

Beyoncé – 2011

Beyonce with shimmery eyeshadow and golden blonde curls © Getty

Beyoncé took to the stage in 2011 and make us do a double take with her shimmery smokey eye, playful pink lip and all-over body glow.

 Dolly Parton - 2014

Dolly Parton in a white spangly catsuit while holding a guitar © Getty

Never one to shy away from the glitz, Dolly Parton dazzled in 2014 with pale blue liner and a glossy pink pout. Plus, the hair gems deserve a special mention in their own right.

Amy Winehouse - 2007 

Amy Winehouse in a green lace cami top with thick black eyeliner © Getty

R&B icon Amy Winehouse wowed the crowd in 2007 with both her soulful set and her trademark larger-than-life winged eyeliner.

Kate Moss - 2005

Kate Moss wearing grey micro shorts and a black waistcoat top © Getty

It's giving last day at the festival, in the best possible way. Kate Moss' iconic micro shorts and Hunter wellies combo was accompanied by a seriously grungy makeup moment, complete with chiselled cheekbones and the ultimate 'messy hair, don't care' attitude.

Alexa Chung - 2008

Alexa Chung in a Breton top with denim shorts and a leather jacket, as well as feline flick eyeliner.© Getty

2008 Alexa Chung is making us ache for simpler times. The fashion icon is serving a look best described as 'Topshop: The Golden Years', accompanied with slim brows and a sharp cat eye. 

Lana Del Rey - 2014

Lana Del Rey singing in a vibrant T-shirt dress © Getty

Wearing her signature smoke on the eyes, Lana Del Rey's thick black liner had a certain 1960s It-girl appeal, and we're still reeling.

Diana Ross - 2022

Diana Ross with sparkly earrings and bright pink lipstick © Getty

Disco legend Diana Ross brought the dazzle factor in 2022, teaming her spangly outfit with bright pink lipstick and Eye of Horus-esque liner.   

Kylie Minogue – 2019 

Kylie Minogue wearing a pink puff-sleeve Vampire's Wife dress while performing onstage with Nick Cave © Getty

Kylie Minogue looked every inch the singing sensation on stage alongside Nick Cave in 2019 in a wash of cool silver eyeshadow.

Dua Lipa - 2017

Dua Lipa singing into a microphone in a pink crop top with silver chrome eyeshadow © Getty

Another vote for shiny lids comes in the form of Dua Lipa's 2017 look. The One Kiss singer opted for eyeshadow with a slight chrome finish and strong dark arches.

