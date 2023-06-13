The 10 best Glastonbury Festival makeup moments of all time

These are the beauty looks that live in our minds rent free...

Glastonbury is merely a stone's throw away, and if you're hitting up Worthy Farm for some quality festival vibes, you'll be in for a treat this year.

With performances by the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Elton John to Lizzo and Aitch, guaranteed, Glasto 2023 will be a weekend to remember.

Festival beauty is a tricky beast to conquer. With limited to access to mirrors, running water and our usual product stash, suffice to say, our makeup and skincare routines may well take a nosedive over the course of the weekend.

But if you're in the mood for some beauty inspo, we've got you covered. From Kate Moss' chiselled grunge to Amy Winehouse's signature black liner, these past looks are guaranteed to get you into the Glasto spirit.

Hello! Fashion shares the best Glastonbury makeup moments of all time:

Lizzo – 2019

© Getty

2019's headliner Lizzo rocked the stage in punchy pink eyeshadow with major lash volume and we haven't forgotten it.

Beyoncé – 2011

© Getty

Beyoncé took to the stage in 2011 and make us do a double take with her shimmery smokey eye, playful pink lip and all-over body glow.

Dolly Parton - 2014

© Getty

Never one to shy away from the glitz, Dolly Parton dazzled in 2014 with pale blue liner and a glossy pink pout. Plus, the hair gems deserve a special mention in their own right.

Amy Winehouse - 2007

© Getty

R&B icon Amy Winehouse wowed the crowd in 2007 with both her soulful set and her trademark larger-than-life winged eyeliner.

Kate Moss - 2005

© Getty

It's giving last day at the festival, in the best possible way. Kate Moss' iconic micro shorts and Hunter wellies combo was accompanied by a seriously grungy makeup moment, complete with chiselled cheekbones and the ultimate 'messy hair, don't care' attitude.

Alexa Chung - 2008

© Getty

2008 Alexa Chung is making us ache for simpler times. The fashion icon is serving a look best described as 'Topshop: The Golden Years', accompanied with slim brows and a sharp cat eye.

Lana Del Rey - 2014

© Getty

Wearing her signature smoke on the eyes, Lana Del Rey's thick black liner had a certain 1960s It-girl appeal, and we're still reeling.

Diana Ross - 2022

© Getty

Disco legend Diana Ross brought the dazzle factor in 2022, teaming her spangly outfit with bright pink lipstick and Eye of Horus-esque liner.

Kylie Minogue – 2019

© Getty

Kylie Minogue looked every inch the singing sensation on stage alongside Nick Cave in 2019 in a wash of cool silver eyeshadow.

Dua Lipa - 2017

© Getty

Another vote for shiny lids comes in the form of Dua Lipa's 2017 look. The One Kiss singer opted for eyeshadow with a slight chrome finish and strong dark arches.