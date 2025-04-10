The AllSaints sale is full of luxury grunge staples - 9 pieces I'm buying now to wear forever

In a world of shifting trends and fleeting aesthetics, true style stands its ground - unapologetically bold, effortlessly undone, and never trying too hard. Enter AllSaints: the London-born brand that has, since 1994, rewritten the rules of cool.
With its DNA rooted in rebellion and individuality, AllSaints doesn’t chase fashion, it defines it. And now, as the new season breaks, the brand has launched its Mid-Season Sale alongside a fresh drop of new-in pieces that deliver the brand's signature grunge-worthy edge with an air of luxury elegance.
From now until Monday 6 May, AllSaints is offering up to 50 per cent off select styles - the perfect invitation to reimagine your spring wardrobe. Pair that thrill with a collection of new-season arrivals that reflect the brand's signature tension between nonchalance and precision, and you’ve got a closet worthy of the cool-girl canon.
While the sale is full of forever icons, the New In drop deserves equal attention. AllSaints' latest arrivals lean into deconstructed tailoring, fluid silhouettes, and neutrals that ooze quiet luxury - perfect for those who crave simple yet sophisticated pieces. These pieces aren’t just on trend; they’re timeless in the offbeat, effortless way AllSaints does best.
We've got our eye on the Alexia V-Neck Metallic Midi Slip Dress for sun-soaked soirées, whilst the Tove Embellished Oversized Denim Shirt and Louie Wide Leg Denim Jorts are perfect for leaning into an ever-statement double-denim moment.
About the AllSaints Sale
Think of it less as a seasonal clearance and more as a style renaissance. The AllSaints Mid-Season Sale offers up to 50 per cent off some of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes - yes, that includes the buttery-soft leather jackets, the slouchy-cool cargos, and the timeless boots made to last a lifetime.
It’s also a rare moment to snap up cult pieces that rarely hit markdown. Whether you’re refreshing your essentials or leaning into the unexpected, the Mid-Season Sale is your backstage pass to that quintessential AllSaints attitude - at a fraction of the price.
How I chose:
Price: I've included the best value items offering considerable discounts on the original RRP.
Investment: Individuality first, trend second. I looked for items that transcend seasonal hype - those investment pieces you’ll turn to on autopilot. The Dalby Leather Biker? An icon. Rizo Silk Blend Midi Dress? Moody, floaty, and surprisingly versatile. And those Jett Barrel Jeans? The silhouette feels directional but grounded. This edit is a collation of pieces, in my opinion, that are truly worth investing in.
Size Inclusivity: I've included a selection of items that at the time of writing, have a broad range of sizes available in the sale.
The best items from the AllSaints sale
