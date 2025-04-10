Skip to main contentSkip to footer
AllSaints Mid-Season Sale - 9 luxury grunge pieces I'm wearing on repeat
The AllSaints sale is full of luxury grunge staples - 9 pieces I'm buying now to wear forever

This is not a drill, the AllSaints Mid-Season Sale is seriously Cool Girl-coded

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
In a world of shifting trends and fleeting aesthetics, true style stands its ground - unapologetically bold, effortlessly undone, and never trying too hard. Enter AllSaints: the London-born brand that has, since 1994, rewritten the rules of cool. 

With its DNA rooted in rebellion and individuality, AllSaints doesn’t chase fashion, it defines it. And now, as the new season breaks, the brand has launched its Mid-Season Sale alongside a fresh drop of new-in pieces that deliver the brand's signature grunge-worthy edge with an air of luxury elegance.

From now until Monday 6 May, AllSaints is offering up to 50 per cent off select styles - the perfect invitation to reimagine your spring wardrobe. Pair that thrill with a collection of new-season arrivals that reflect the brand's signature tension between nonchalance and precision, and you’ve got a closet worthy of the cool-girl canon.

Media Image

While the sale is full of forever icons, the New In drop deserves equal attention. AllSaints' latest arrivals lean into deconstructed tailoring, fluid silhouettes, and neutrals that ooze quiet luxury - perfect for those who crave simple yet sophisticated pieces. These pieces aren’t just on trend; they’re timeless in the offbeat, effortless way AllSaints does best.

We've got our eye on the Alexia V-Neck Metallic Midi Slip Dress for sun-soaked soirées, whilst the Tove Embellished Oversized Denim Shirt and Louie Wide Leg Denim Jorts are perfect for leaning into an ever-statement double-denim moment.

About the AllSaints Sale

Think of it less as a seasonal clearance and more as a style renaissance. The AllSaints Mid-Season Sale offers up to 50 per cent off some of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes - yes, that includes the buttery-soft leather jackets, the slouchy-cool cargos, and the timeless boots made to last a lifetime.

It’s also a rare moment to snap up cult pieces that rarely hit markdown. Whether you’re refreshing your essentials or leaning into the unexpected, the Mid-Season Sale is your backstage pass to that quintessential AllSaints attitude - at a fraction of the price.

How I chose:

Price: I've included the best value items offering considerable discounts on the original RRP.

Investment: Individuality first, trend second. I looked for items that transcend seasonal hype - those investment pieces you’ll turn to on autopilot. The Dalby Leather Biker? An icon. Rizo Silk Blend Midi Dress? Moody, floaty, and surprisingly versatile. And those Jett Barrel Jeans? The silhouette feels directional but grounded. This edit is a collation of pieces, in my opinion, that are truly worth investing in. 

Size Inclusivity: I've included a selection of items that at the time of writing, have a broad range of sizes available in the sale. 

The best items from the AllSaints sale

  • Model wearing AllSaints leather jacket.

    Dalby Slim Fit Leather Biker Jacket

    Editor's Note

    An AllSaints icon. Clean lines, supple leather, and that classic cropped cut - this jacket is your forever piece. Throw it on, and everything else instantly looks cooler.

  • Media Image

    Jett Barrel Leg Denim Jeans

    Editor's Note

    These aren’t your average jeans. The barrel-leg silhouette feels directional and fashion-forward, while the vintage wash keeps it grounded. Perfectly slouchy, perfectly styled with boots or barely-there sandals.

  • AllSaints PheeBee grey coat

    Pheebee Oversized Coat

    Editor's Note

    The oversized cut offers a nonchalant elegance, while the neutral tone makes it endlessly versatile. Layer over tailoring or a hoodie - either way, it’s serving off-duty model energy.

  • Media Image

    Demmi Oversized Belted Trench Coat

    Editor's note

    A trench with attitude. Lightweight and fluid with exaggerated lapels, it drapes just-so. It’s classic-meets-subversive, and the 50% off price? A very good reason to add to cart.

  • Media Image

    Payton Wide Leg Linen Blend Trousers

    Editor's note

    These trousers are laid-back luxe personified. These fluid wide-leg trousers move like silk but wear like streetwear. 

    Pair with a tank and knotted knit jumper worn Parisian style over the shoulders for an elevated take on undone cool.

  • Charli Wide Leg Snake Print Trousers

    Media Image

    Charli Wide Leg Snake Print Trousers

    Editor's note

    Snake print, but make it neutral. These trousers walk the line between statement and subtle, making them your unexpected styling hero for both rooftop cocktails and weekday errands.

  • Media Image

    Denver Studded Leather Western Boots

    Editor's note

    These playful Western boots are elevated with a punk edge. Studded, structured, and unapologetically cool, these are the boots you didn’t know your wardrobe was missing. Instant outfit elevation.

  • Media Image

    Hettie Studded Oversized Denim Shacket

    Editor's note

    A little grunge, a little glam. The Hettie shacket is oversized in the best way, with studded detail that catches the light (and compliments). Layer it, live in it.

  • Media Image

    Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag

    Editor's note

    Minimalist and sculptural, this crossbody makes a quiet statement. The half-moon shape tucks perfectly under your arm, adding instant polish to both tailored and undone looks.

