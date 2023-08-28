Zara has released a backless dress that Lily James would love

This floaty linen maxi is only £49.99 and wouldn't look out of place within the actress' holiday wardrobe

Lily James has been wowing us continually this summer with her killer holiday 'fits, and now we want a slice.

The Pam & Tommy star delivered a major dose of outfit inspiration on Instagram recently when she shared some stylish snaps from her Grecian getaway.

The 34-year-old A-lister has been basking in the sun's glow in Greece with her dedicated personal photographer (aka her mother).

"On holiday with the paparazzi, sorry, excuse me, I mean, my mum [blue heart emoji]," she playfully quipped on her Instagram Stories. Yep, Lily knows what's up. We can totally relate.

Lily's mum's labour resulted in some seriously stylish holiday snaps, and we picked up on one particular summer trend that the actress is utterly obsessed with right now.

She championed the backless design, wearing a flowy, tomato-red maxi dress and another airy, off-white style, both of which provided a chic glimpse of skin, presenting an elegant alternative to a deep frontal plunge.

Want to emulate the Cinderella actress' easy-breezy holiday vibe from the high street? Zara is currently offering a pastel pink linen halter dress that wouldn't look out of place within Lily's holiday outfit arsenal.

© Instagram / @lilyjamesofficial Lily rocking a pink linen puff-sleeve piece on holiday

After all, the star recently posted a snap of her wearing an airy, puff-sleeve wrap dress by Manebi, crafted from a super similar fabric.

Linen Halterneck Dress – Zara

This piece combines Lily's love for linen with her beloved backless shape. Retailing at just £49.99, the piece feels fuss-free and elegant. Cut from breathable linen, this maxi features a crossover halter neckline and drapes down into a gentle V-shape, finishing around the small of the back. With a soft central slit, it is perfect for that last al fresco sunset supper before you return to reality. Style with a sleek supermodel bun, gold hoops, raffia espadrilles and a wash of rose across your cheeks.

£49.99 AT ZARA

