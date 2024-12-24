The Reiss Christmas sale is here –10 buy now, wear forever items I'm shopping

Boasting an array of celebrity and royal fans, Reiss is the premium womenswear brand loved for its sharp tailoring and elegant eveningwear.
Founded in London in 1971 by David Reiss, it has become renowned for its high quality fabrics, clean lines and modern designs.
The brand now offers clothing for men, women and children, with elegant, buy-now, wear-forever capsule pieces to add an instant upgrade to any look.
If you're seeking a sartorial refresh for the new year, the brand has just launched its Christmas Sale, with items at up to 50% off, available in the UK and US.
Having completed your Christmas present shopping, it's an ideal time to treat yourself and invest in a trophy jacket, staple checked blazer or wear-everywhere dress to amp up your wardrobe for winter and beyond.
About the Reiss Christmas Sale
The sale launches on 20 December and runs until 26 January.
It offers discounts of up to 50% and runs across womens, mens and childrenswear.
All categories of product are included, from tailoring to casual, accessories and shoes.
To inspire your holiday season haul, we've selected our favourite trophy items to add to basket now.
How I chose:
Price: I've included the best value items offering considerable discounts on the original RRP.
Sizing: While pieces in the Reiss sale tend to fly, at the time of publishing I've included items with the most size and length options to appeal to the widest amount of readers.
Timelessness: I've opted for investment items that won't date, to give you max wardrobe mileage and ensure that each piece is a considered purchase, and one that will go the distance in creating multiple outfits for years to come.
The best sale items from Reiss:
1/10
Jenny Cotton Poplin Shirt
Reiss
Editor's Note
With a sharp point collar, the Jenny shirt is crafted from a soft cotton poplin fabric. In flattering pale blue, the front placket and oversized fit give this shirt added versatility.
Wear with: jeans and Sambas for off-duty days or layered under a black tux suit for a modern tailored look.
2/10
Larsson Double Breasted Twill Blazer
Reiss
Editor's Note
A white blazer will become your new style staple. On sale at half price, this wool blend lined double-breasted style adds a fresh take to a classic suiting look: size up for a modern approach.
Wear with: the matching trousers or layered over a metallic spaghetti strap longline silk dress.
3/10
Danica High Rise Denim Midi Skirt
Reiss
Editor's Note
The denim midi skirt trend shows no sign of abating. Replace a black or white pencil skirt with this chic white style for a fresh update.
Wear with: a cream or grey cashmere roll neck now then a simple white tank in the warmer months.
4/10
Prim Wool Blend Double Breasted Funnel Neck Coat
Reiss
Editor's Note
In a luxe heavy weight wool blend, this Quiet Luxury coat ties around the waist and finishes below the knee. Its double-breasted silhouette, funnel neckline and button-through cuffs look expensive, and the beige tone is particularly pretty layered over sugary shades of pink.
Wear with: a chiffon or satin shirt and wide-leg trousers.
5/10
Micah Satin Drape Tuck Midi Dress
Reiss
Editor's Note
In the colour of the season, the deep burgundy shade of this elegant dress looks ultra expensive. Also available in three other jewel tones of emerald, sapphire and burnt orange, its asymmetric midi-length and striking satin drape tuck detail add extra interest. Wear with: strappy kitten heels and a statement clutch.
6/10
Sadie Wool Pleat Front Wide Leg Suit Trousers
Reiss
Editor's Note
A wardrobe staple, these 100% wool trousers have a double pleat and wide leg cut to add a mannish aesthetic to any look.
Wear with: the matching blazer and a white cotton tank underneath, or shoulder robe over a smart black dress.
7/10
Indi Fuzzy Fairisle Pattern Crew Neck Jumper
Reiss
Editor's Note
Alpine knits never go out of style. The soft, fuzzy texture of this traditional Fairisle design ensures you'll stay warm throughout winter, whether you wear it in the office or for apres ski.
Wear with: black leather trousers and Prada-inspired loafers.
8/10
Dora Wool Blend Checked Single Breasted Blazer
Reiss
Editor's Note
Made from a wool blend in a timeless checked weave in beige and grey, this single-breasted blazer will slot seamlessly into your collection.
Wear with: denim flares and pointed ankle boots.
9/10
Sienna Sparkle Tapered Trousers
Reiss
Editor's Note
Add some trophy trousers to your wardrobe with this Sienna pair. With their tapered Single front pleats and stitched turn-ups, they'll add instant sparkle to any party look.
Wear with: a cream knit or black tuxedo jacket and metallic heels.
10/10
Fleur Off-The-Shoulder Ruched Jersey Midi Dress
Reiss
Editor's Note
The modern off-the-shoulder silhouette of this dress also features ruching through the chest and waist and a fitted asymmetric midi length. In soft, smooth jersey, it drapes elegantly across the body, and will prove to be a new staple for work or social events. It's available in black.
Wear with: statement earrings and metallic heels.
Why you should trust me:
With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a strong market knowledge of fashion brands, trends and product. I have scoured the Reiss sale to bring you an expert edit of the most enduring items to upgrade your wardrobe for winter and beyond, selecting items with wear-forever appeal to give you max wardrobe mileage.
