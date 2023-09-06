Naomi Campbell x PrettyLittleThing: 10 pieces that are utterly perfect for party season

The supermodel has released her first collection with the affordable fashion brand

Fashion muse and OG supermodel Naomi Campbell has released her very first fashion collaboration with affordable clothing brand, PrettyLittleThing.

Naomi worked on the pieces with emerging fashion designers Victor Anate from Nigeria and Jamaica-born Edvin Thompson based in New York City. The brand explained: “The exclusive collection marries the elegance of Naomi's timeless fashion sense with the avant- garde vision of Anate and Thompson,” It also said that the pieces “are all ideal for individuals looking for a taste of high fashion and a supermodel experience, as they all offer a blend of flair and exclusivity.”

To celebrate the release, Naomi and PLT held a glamorous fashion show in New York City on Tuesday night with a star-studded audience with the likes of Julia Fox (who stepped out in a bikini with a leather jacket), Emily Ratajkowski and Winnie Harlow in attendance. Naomi did what she does best and strutted down the runway in the ‘Black Embellished Mesh Backless High Neck Maxi Dress’ from her collection.

"This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers," Naomi said in a press release. "Within my collection, it was important to recognize and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there. I’m very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world."

From sequin designs to tailored jumpsuits, 90s-esque satin slip dresses to dramatic pieces embellished with velvet, sequins, and crystals, Naomi’s PLT drop couldn’t have come at a better time, as it's perfect for the upcoming party season.

These are our favourite looks from the supermodel’s collection:

