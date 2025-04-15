7 Pre-loved designer pieces I think are worth the investment

The fashion industry is becoming increasingly aware of its environmental footprint. From rental platforms and red-carpet rewearing to Copenhagen Fashion Week’s revolutionary sustainability action plan, it's clear to see our shopping habits are shifting towards a more earth-focused future.

Against this backdrop of conscious change, a quiet transformation is unfolding on one of Chelsea’s most refined streets. At 171–175 Draycott Avenue, Loop Generation has emerged as a destination where sustainability and style meet in perfect harmony - proof that fashion with a conscience can also be impossibly desirable.

Founded by Polish husband-and-wife duo Ewa Kozieja and Piotr Krzymowski, Loop Generation has grown into one of London’s most compelling fashion stories. In just six years, the boutique has established itself as a go-to for the sartorially savvy, offering a curated selection of pre-loved designer pieces that feel as fresh as they are timeless.

Loop Generation’s curated approach has struck a chord with discerning shoppers and industry veterans alike. Backed by high-profile investors including Dragon’s Den’s Touker Suleyman and New Look founder Tom Singh, the brand is building a new blueprint for luxury resale.

How does Loop Generation work?

While Loop Generation offers a standout collection of pre-loved designer pieces available to buy in-store or online, the company also works hard to close the fashion loop, offering its clients the option to resell their own wardrobes, taking care of everything from listing and photography to buyer's enquiries and shipping.

As a seasoned thrifter, I know a vintage treasure when I see one. I've compiled an edit of nine standout pieces from the collection that I've got my eye on, each one a testament to the timelessness, quality, and quiet glamour that define Loop Generation’s ethos.

How I chose:

Value for Money: While Loop Generation champions high fashion, many of its pieces offer a surprisingly accessible route into designer dressing - especially when you consider the quality, craftsmanship, and longevity of each item.

Fashion Radar: I cherry-picked the silhouettes and styles I would wear to stand out from the crowd, from iconic handbags to perfectly tailored outerwear.

Timelessness: Most importantly, I chose pieces with staying power. These are the most versatile wardrobe heroes you’ll reach for again and again - season after season, year after year.

Pre-loved pieces from Loop Generation I love:

Gucci Jackie Bag SHOP NOW There are few bags that maintain their cult status quite like the Gucci Jackie. The warm beige tone works with every outfit, and the structured shape gives it that quiet luxury feel we’re all craving right now. I’d style it with cream tailoring or denim jeans and point-toe heels -this is one of those bags that elevates without ever trying too hard.

Self-Portrait Houndstooth Blazer SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with a sharply cut blazer, and this houndstooth version by Self-Portrait feels particularly fresh. It’s structured yet feminine, and instantly pulls a look together à la the brand's most loyal customer, the Princess of Wales. This is the kind of piece you’ll reach for on repeat.

The Vampire’s Wife Pink Metallic Brocade Dress SHOP NOW Romantic with a rock 'n' roll edge - that’s the magic of The Vampire’s Wife. This brocade dress has such beautiful structure, with a bustier neckline that feels both feminine and strong. I’d wear it with a barely-there sandal or even a chunky boot for contrast. It’s a showstopper, but it’ll never date.

Christopher Kane Black & White Polka Dot Maxi Skirt SHOP NOW I’ve always believed in the power of the polka-dot print. The cotton feels crisp and breathable, and the bold dots are playful but still chic. I’d wear it with a fitted knit and ballet flats for day, or dress it up with a black silk camisole and heels.

Bottega Veneta Purple Intrecciato Woven Jodie Handbag SHOP NOW Bottega’s signature intrecciato weave is iconic for a reason, but this colour takes it to another level. The purple is unexpectedly versatile - equally striking with neutrals or brights - and the shape is a modern classic. I’d pair it with a monochrome look for maximum impact. This is the kind of bag you’ll wear for years, yet it still feels incredibly now.

The Sei Silver Skirt SHOP NOW This skirt is a mood. The metallic sheen feels futuristic and fun, but the cut is classic and flattering. It’s surprisingly versatile - pair it with a chunky knit by day or a silk blouse and strappy heel at night. It’s a piece that invites compliments and adds energy to your wardrobe without overpowering.

Miu Miu Red Cat-Eye Sunglasses SHOP NOW Miu Miu is a brand having major moment. These red frame and cat-eye shape channel old-school glamour, but with that playful Miu Miu twist. Perfect with a slick bun and a classic trench - instant movie star energy

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.