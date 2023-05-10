Dress Hire: The 7 best rental sites to elevate your summer wardrobe

For those struggling to employ an ounce of restraint in the wardrobe department, our hearts go out to you. Our love of fashion knows no bounds, but unless you're harbouring a recent lottery win, leaping on every single trend is simply not an option. Right?

The rise of clothing rental platforms may suggest otherwise. In recent years, innovative concepts have entered the mainstream, offering consumers a more sustainable alternative to buying outright: renting pieces for any occasion.

Hello! Fashion shares the best fashion rental sites to give your wardrobe a sustainable boost:

By Rotation

Founded by trailblazer Eshita Kabra-Davies in 2019, By Rotation is one of the UK's leading rental sites. With sustainability at its core, it was created with the intention of "challenging overconsumption habits". By Rotation boasts an impressive 65,000+ pieces, including those by of-the-moment labels such as Frances O, Poster Girl and Miaou. Unlike some other platforms, it doesn't buy inventory, thereby avoiding adding more clothes into circulation – indicative of commitment to its eco-friendly agenda.

Charlie Dress Gold - Frances O

Hurr

With an impressive selection of cult-adored silhouettes on offer, Hurr is a sound choice when it comes to dress rental. Created by Victoria Prew in 2017 with the intention of allowing women to extend the lifespan of their wardrobes, it has even has partnered with over 100 independent brands (think Ganni, De La Vali and The Vampire's Wife), meaning that if you'd prefer to swerve the peer-to-peer element, you can hire a dress directly from the Hurr team.

Limousine Satin Feather Dress – De La Vali

Front Row

Front Row started out in 2016 as an invitation-only rental service but has since expanded horizons to include anyone with a penchant for luxury fashion. The platform is home to a myriad of leading occasion wear labels including Elie Saab, Giambattista Valli and Princess Kate's beloved Jenny Packham. Plus, if you truly fall head over heels, there is even a 'Request to Buy' option.

Floral Print Midi Dress – Alessandra Rich

My Wardrobe HQ

Launched in 2019, My Wardrobe HQ is a melting pot of designer pieces sourced from brand partners, influencers and celebrities (including Poppy Delevingne, among many stylish others). The site allows you to rent an item for up to 14 days – ideal if you're planning on refreshing your packing list ahead of a lavish getaway.

Draped Lace-Detail Midi Dress – Rasario

Rotaro

Rotaro is different to other rental platforms in that it holds its stock centrally rather than a peer-to-peer lending format – perfect for guaranteeing your piece will arrive on time and in superlative condition. It is also a great one for brand discovery, home to some cool niche labels that you may not yet be on your radar.

Sofia Dress in White – Oceanus

Hirestreet

Handpicked by expert stylists, Hirestreet's selection champions the upper end of the high street (think Ghost, Nobody's Child and Whistles). Its range of dresses currently features plenty of wedding season-appropriate florals alongside inviting shades and flattering cuts.

Coco Midi Dress - Nobody's Child

MatchesFashion Rental

MatchesFashion Rental eliminates any potential stress from the hiring process – delivery, returns, and dry cleaning are always free of charge, and you can rent each item for 4, 8, 10, or 20 days depending on your preference. As one would expect from the luxury retailer, the designs on offer are achingly covetable, but pleasingly, the prices are fair considering the service's level of attention to detail.

Tilly Off The Shoulder Dress – Bernadette

