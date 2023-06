Our fashion contributor shares her favourite new pieces that you'll be wearing all summer long

The hot weather is finally here, leaving many people feeling like it's time for a heatwave-approved wardrobe update.

If you are in need of a sartorial replenishment, these are the pieces I'm loving right now that you're guaranteed to wear over and over again.

@angiesmithstyle

Angie Smith's top 10 pieces to shop this June:

Ancient Greek Sandals - Naxos Slides

These gorgeous sandals are handmade in Greece and made from chemical-free natural tan leather. Wear with your favourite daytime neutral outfit.

£215 AT ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS

Free People - Lake Galve Top

"Taking a classic to the next level, this so cool top is featured in a cropped, puff-sleeve silhouette and stunning knit fabrication with super exposed back for added dimension."

£151 AT FREE PEOPLE

Arket - Crinkle cotton shirt

"Relaxed shirt crafted from a soft, crinkled cotton weave. A short-sleeve style detailed with a regular shirt collar and front buttoning."

£55 AT ARKET

Cos - Raffia Shoulder Bag

"Woven from natural straw for a uniform, neutral finish, it has two straps and fits snuggly under your shoulder. Tucked inside is a zipped leather pouch in a bold tangerine-orange hue that'll be easy to spot when you're reaching for your essentials, namely your phone, cardholder and lip balm."

£69 AT COS

By Malene Birger - Porter woven blazer

"By Malene Birger's 'Porter' blazer is part of a set with the coordinating 'Carass' pants in our edit - both are woven with breathable cupro and linen. Left unlined for lightness, it's tailored for a slightly loose fit and has notched lapels and flap pockets. The padded shoulders add structure."

£390 AT NET-A-PORTER

Good America - Green Parachute Cargo Trousers

These khaki cargos have a loose fit to keep cooler in the summer. They're made from cotton and have a flattering drawstring high waist silhouette. Pair with a cropped vest and your favourite white trainers for the ultimate off-duty look. £100 AT BROWNS

Marks & Spencer - Cotton Blend Sparkly Textured Knitted Dress

"Elevate your holiday wardrobe with this cotton-blend knitted dress. The sparkly, textured design adds a touch of glamour, and it's ideal for layering over swimwear."

£35 AT MARKS AND SPENCER

Cos - Halterneck Cropped Top

"Crafted from a soft cotton blend, it's shaped with a crossover neckline that creates a subtle cutout at the front and has a cropped length that will complement high-waisted skirts and trousers."

£35 AT COS​

Vans - Anaheim Authentic VR3 Trainers

Vans are a brand that are always in style. This neutral pair gives 2023's favourite minimalistic trend a classic touch. £65 AT ARKET

Free People - Lyla Linen Trousers