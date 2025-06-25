The 26 most iconic Glastonbury fashion moments of all time

The world’s most famous music event is once again upon us. Yes, it’s Glastonbury time, the UK festival never fails to deliver when it comes to the style stakes.

This year is set to be an equally incredible year for music fans, with hundreds of acts performing between Wednesday the 25th and Sunday the 29th of June. Highlights this year include headline acts from The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, while Charli XCX, Doechi and Loyle Carner make up just a few iconic names in the lengthy line-up list.

When it comes to ‘Festival style’ few music events are as iconic for inspiration as Glastonbury. From Kate Moss’ Hunter Wellies to Alexa Chung’s Barbour jacket, here are all of the most noteworthy Glasto 'fits that live in our minds rent-free...

The Best Glastonbury Fashion Moments Ever:

1/ 26 Daisy Edgar-Jones, 2024 The Normal People star opted for an effortless, laid-back look, styling a simple grey-toned mini dress with Hunter wellington boots, a black jacket and a burgundy-toned handbag slung over one shoulder.

2/ 26 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Alexa Chung, 2024 Last year, Alexa foreshadowed SS25's most notable trending colourway at the cult-favourite festi, donning a dreamy lace-trimmed butter yellow slip dress. She layered up with a Barbour coat and black sunnnies.

3/ 26 © Dave Benett Gemma Chan, 2023 Last year Gemma Chan opted for a cut-off white denim mini skirt, graphic tee and Barbour coat combo. She, of course, tied the look together with Wellington boots and a pair of statement sunnies.

4/ 26 © Dave Benett Lily James, 2023 Lily schooled us in understated festival glam, wearing a black ribbed mini dress that boasted gold netting around the cowl neckline and the hem, with a daring thigh split that allowed lace panelling to peek through. Channelling her inner Alexa Chung with accessories, she paired the glamorous mini with one of Barbour's iconic wax jackets and black ankle boots.



5/ 26 © Dave Benett Alexa Chung, 2022 Perennial Indie-sleaze style queen Alexa Chung wore her signature vintage Barbour jacket to Glastonbury 2022, paired with an electric blue mini-shift dress and knee high black-lace up boots that were made for walking... (and by that, we mean walking backstage of course.)



6/ 26 © Samir Hussein Poppy Delevingne, 2022 Queen of the festival Poppy Delevingne paired her trusty patent black Hunter Wellington boots with a fluffy trimmed coat and large sunglasses.

7/ 26 © GC Images Dua Lipa, 2019 Before Dua Lipa was selling out the mainstage, she was attending the festival with her blunt bob haircut, velvet bra, motorcycle-style trousers and chunky combat boots.

8/ 26 © Dave Benett Adwoa Aboah, 2017 In 2017 model Adwoa Aboah made a stylistic entrance in a pair of oversized camo print trousers and shirt co-ord, a raincoat, orange-tinted sunglasses and a beret.

9/ 26 © Dave Benett Margot Robbie, 2017 Margot Robbie donned a pair of yellow aviator sunglasses, a Mickey Mouse-adorned long-sleeved t-shirt, leggings and Hunter Wellington boots.



10/ 26 © Dave Benett Alexa Chung, 2017 In 2017 Alexa made a bold choice to wear white skinny jeans to a traditionally very muddy occasion. She paired her daring trouser choice with a black and white polka dot blouse, a white tee, short Hunter boots and a pink diamante hair beret.

11/ 26 © Alex B. Huckle Edie Campbell, 2016 Edie Campbell donned an over chic brown-toned shearling jacket with black jeans and lace-up Dr Marten's to the festival in 2016.



12/ 26 © Alex Huckle Stella McCartney, 2016 Queen of sustainable fashion Stella McCartney rocked a bold orange raincoat with denim mini shorts, Hunter Wellington boots and a cross-body bag from her self-titled brand to attend the festival in 2016

13/ 26 © Alex Huckle Cara Delevingne, 2016 In 2016 Cara Delevingne matched her bright blue beanie to her long blue braids. She tied her festy 'fit together by sporting over-the-knee socks, red mini shorts with white piping, a long black graphic tee and a glitter bum bag.

14/ 26 © Danny Martindale Alexa Chung, 2015 One of the most iconic looks ever to hit the festival was Alexa Chung in double denim and her oversized Barbour coat. Once a staple of farmers and country bumpkins, Alexa made the humble wax jacket a must-have item for the festival set.



15/ 26 © Samir Hussein Rita Ora, 2014 Style muse Rita Ora paired her cow print dungarees with Dolly Parton-esque white cowboy fringe boots. The look was teamed with a red suede handbag. A classic Glastonbury moment which set the cow print trend for years to come.



16/ 26 © Danny Martindale Cressida Bonas, 2014 Cressida Bonas' 2014 outfit formula was nothing short of iconic. The star paired a Hooters shirt with blue denim mini shorts, under-the-knee socks, muddy Wellington boots and orange sunglasses.



17/ 26 © Mark Boland Suki Waterhouse, 2013 Suki chose a very British look for the 2013 festival, pairing a Union Jack-adorned distressed knit with itty bitty black denim shorts and circle-framed sunglasses.

18/ 26 © Danny Martindale Emma Watson, 2010 Who can forget Emma Watson’s studded Christian Louboutin boots she rocked to Glastonbury the perfect accessory for trudging around the fields - teamed with a camo-print corset top. The actress made her rare appearance at the festival back in 2010.



19/ 26 © Claire Greenway Florence Welch, 2010 Florence Welch showed off her trademark ethereal style in a floaty ruffled maxi dress at Glastonbury in 2010. She teamed the look with a gold name necklace, short brown lace-up boots and sheer white socks.



20/ 26 © Martin Fraser Alexa Chung, 2008 Possibly one of the best looks to ever grace the muddy Glasto fields was Alexa Chungs striped shirt and over-the-knee sock combo back in 2008.

21/ 26 © Matt Cardy Kate Moss, 2005 The gold dress, the wellies, the rockstar boyfriend. No image of Wellington boots is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury in 2005, bare legs out and dark navy Hunter wellies on. The look became so iconic that apparently, it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase.

22/ 26 © Andy Butterton - PA Images Sienna Miller, 2004 One look, in particular, will always be remembered for being the look that put her on the map and made all of us want a low-slung leather metal stud embellished belt. She paired this now iconic accessory with a black denim tiere-ed skirt mini dress complete with neon aviators and short folded-over micro-uggs.



23/ 26 © Dave Benett Billie Piper, 2023 A fan of a trusty Barbour jacket, singer and actress Billie paired hers with a blue poplin co-ord and a pair of clogs.

24/ 26 © Tabatha Fireman Leomie Anderson, 2016 Proving that dressing practically can still look absolutely fantastic, supermodel Leomie opted for an stars and strips themed bikini top, denim cut offs and a pair of Converse.

25/ 26 © Samir Hussein Daisy Lowe, 2022 Daisy's something of a Glastonbury staple and for the 2022 festival she paired a leopard print dress with leather jacket and long black socks (our favourite Glasto accessory by miles).