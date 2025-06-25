Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glastonbury Fashion: From Daisy Edgar-Jones to Dua Lipa and Margot Robbie, here are the 26 most iconic style moments of all time
Alexa Chung during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

The 26 most iconic Glastonbury fashion moments of all time

From Kate Moss’ Hunter wellies to Alexa Chung’s Barbour jacket here are the best ever Glasto outfits to inspire your festival look...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
3 hours ago
The world’s most famous music event is once again upon us. Yes, it’s Glastonbury time, the UK festival never fails to deliver when it comes to the style stakes. 

This year is set to be an equally incredible year for music fans, with hundreds of acts performing between Wednesday the 25th and Sunday the 29th of June. Highlights this year include headline acts from The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, while Charli XCX, Doechi and Loyle Carner make up just a few iconic names in the lengthy line-up list.

When it comes to ‘Festival style’ few music events are as iconic for inspiration as Glastonbury. From Kate Moss’ Hunter Wellies to Alexa Chung’s Barbour jacket, here are all of the most noteworthy Glasto 'fits that live in our minds rent-free...

The Best Glastonbury Fashion Moments Ever:

1/26

Daisy Edgar-Jones, 2024

Daisy Edgar-Jones, 2024

The Normal People star opted for an effortless, laid-back look, styling a simple grey-toned mini dress with Hunter wellington boots, a black jacket and a burgundy-toned handbag slung over one shoulder.  

2/26

Alexa Chung during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Alexa Chung, 2024

Last year, Alexa foreshadowed SS25's most notable trending colourway at the cult-favourite festi, donning a dreamy lace-trimmed butter yellow slip dress. She layered up with a Barbour coat and black sunnnies.

3/26

Gemma Chan wears a white mini skirt and Barbour wax jacket on June 23, 2023 in Glastonbury© Dave Benett

Gemma Chan, 2023

Last year Gemma Chan opted for a cut-off white denim mini skirt, graphic tee and Barbour coat combo. She, of course, tied the look together with Wellington boots and a pair of statement sunnies.

4/26

Lily James is seen on day one of the Glastonbury Festival wearing her Barbour wax jacket on June 23, 2023© Dave Benett

Lily James, 2023

Lily schooled us in understated festival glam, wearing a black ribbed mini dress that boasted gold netting around the cowl neckline and the hem, with a daring thigh split that allowed lace panelling to peek through. Channelling her inner Alexa Chung with accessories, she paired the glamorous mini with one of Barbour's iconic wax jackets and black ankle boots.

5/26

Alexa Chung is seen on day one of Glastonbury wearing her vintage Barbour jacket on June 24, 2022 © Dave Benett

Alexa Chung, 2022

Perennial Indie-sleaze style queen Alexa Chung wore her signature vintage Barbour jacket to Glastonbury 2022, paired with an electric blue mini-shift dress and knee high black-lace up boots that were made for walking... (and by that, we mean walking backstage of course.)

6/26

oppy Delevingne attends day three of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2022 in wellington boots and a fluffy fringed coat© Samir Hussein

Poppy Delevingne, 2022

Queen of the festival Poppy Delevingne paired her trusty patent black Hunter Wellington boots with a fluffy trimmed coat and large sunglasses.

7/26

Dua Lipa seen at Glastonbury Festival 2019 wearing a velvet bra, red and black torusers and chunky boots© GC Images

Dua Lipa, 2019

Before Dua Lipa was selling out the mainstage, she was attending the festival with her blunt bob haircut, velvet bra, motorcycle-style trousers and chunky combat boots.

8/26

Adwoa Aboah attends day two of Glastonbury on June 24, 2017 in a pair of baggy camo print pants and a beret© Dave Benett

Adwoa Aboah, 2017

In 2017 model Adwoa Aboah made a stylistic entrance in a pair of oversized camo print trousers and shirt co-ord, a raincoat, orange-tinted sunglasses and a beret. 

9/26

Margot Robbie attends day two of Glastonbury on June 24, 2017 wearing black leggings, a Mickey Mouse shirt and yellow sunglasses.© Dave Benett

Margot Robbie, 2017

Margot Robbie donned a pair of yellow aviator sunglasses, a Mickey Mouse-adorned long-sleeved t-shirt, leggings and Hunter Wellington boots.

10/26

Alexa Chung attends day two of Glastonbury on June 24, 2017 in white jeans, a polkadot blouse and Hunter boots© Dave Benett

Alexa Chung, 2017

In 2017 Alexa made a bold choice to wear white skinny jeans to a traditionally very muddy occasion. She paired her daring trouser choice with a black and white polka dot blouse, a white tee, short Hunter boots and a pink diamante hair beret.

11/26

Edie Campbell attends the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 wearing black jeans, a brown coat and pair of sunglasses© Alex B. Huckle

Edie Campbell, 2016

Edie Campbell donned an over chic brown-toned shearling jacket with black jeans and lace-up Dr Marten's to the festival in 2016. 

12/26

Stella McCartney attends the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 wearing a bright orange raincoat and mini denim shorts © Alex Huckle

Stella McCartney, 2016

Queen of sustainable fashion Stella McCartney rocked a bold orange raincoat with denim mini shorts, Hunter Wellington boots and a cross-body bag from her self-titled brand to attend the festival in 2016

13/26

Cara Delevigne attends the Glastonbury Festival in 2016 wearing a blue beanie, red shorts, a black shirt and over-the-knee socks© Alex Huckle

Cara Delevingne, 2016

In 2016 Cara Delevingne matched her bright blue beanie to her long blue braids. She tied her festy 'fit together by sporting over-the-knee socks, red mini shorts with white piping, a long black graphic tee and a glitter bum bag. 

14/26

Alexa Chung at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2015 in a denim jacket and shorts, tights and wellington boots© Danny Martindale

Alexa Chung, 2015

One of the most iconic looks ever to hit the festival was Alexa Chung in double denim and her oversized Barbour coat. Once a staple of farmers and country bumpkins, Alexa made the humble wax jacket a must-have item for the festival set.

15/26

Rita Ora attends Glastonbury in 2014 wearing cow print overalls © Samir Hussein

Rita Ora, 2014

Style muse Rita Ora paired her cow print dungarees with Dolly Parton-esque white cowboy fringe boots. The look was teamed with a red suede handbag. A classic Glastonbury moment which set the cow print trend for years to come.

16/26

Cressida Bonas attends the Glastonbury Festival in 2014 © Danny Martindale

Cressida Bonas, 2014

Cressida Bonas' 2014 outfit formula was nothing short of iconic. The star paired a Hooters shirt with blue denim mini shorts, under-the-knee socks, muddy Wellington boots and orange sunglasses.

17/26

Suki Waterhouse is pictured during day 4 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival wearing a Union Jack jumper and black denim shorts © Mark Boland

Suki Waterhouse, 2013

Suki chose a very British look for the 2013 festival, pairing a Union Jack-adorned distressed knit with itty bitty black denim shorts and circle-framed sunglasses. 

18/26

Emma Watson attends Glastonbury in 2010 wearing a green corset, blue denim shorts and knee-high black boots© Danny Martindale

Emma Watson, 2010

Who can forget Emma Watson’s studded Christian Louboutin boots she rocked to Glastonbury the perfect accessory for trudging around the fields - teamed with a camo-print corset top. The actress made her rare appearance at the festival back in 2010.

19/26

Florence Welch is seen at Glastonbury in 2010 wearing a sheer ruffled white dress © Claire Greenway

Florence Welch, 2010

Florence Welch showed off her trademark ethereal style in a floaty ruffled maxi dress at Glastonbury in 2010. She teamed the look with a gold name necklace, short brown lace-up boots and sheer white socks.

20/26

Alexa Chung attends Glastonbury Festival in 2008 wearing a stripe shirt, leather jacket, denim mini shorts and over-the-knee socks© Martin Fraser

Alexa Chung, 2008

Possibly one of the best looks to ever grace the muddy Glasto fields was Alexa Chungs striped shirt and over-the-knee sock combo back in 2008.

21/26

Kate Moss attends Glastonbury in 2005 wearing a gold dress, wellington boots and a leather jacket© Matt Cardy

Kate Moss, 2005

The gold dress, the wellies, the rockstar boyfriend. No image of Wellington boots is more etched in our memory than that of Kate Moss walking arm in arm with Pete Doherty at Glastonbury in 2005, bare legs out and dark navy Hunter wellies on. The look became so iconic that apparently, it saved Hunter from going into administration, thanks to a dramatic sales increase.

22/26

Sienna Miller attends Glastonbury Festival in 2004 wearing sunglasses, a black tank top and frill skirt © Andy Butterton - PA Images

Sienna Miller, 2004

One look, in particular, will always be remembered for being the look that put her on the map and made all of us want a low-slung leather metal stud embellished belt. She paired this now iconic accessory with a black denim tiere-ed skirt mini dress complete with neon aviators and short folded-over micro-uggs.

23/26

Billie Piper, 2023© Dave Benett

Billie Piper, 2023

A fan of a trusty Barbour jacket, singer and actress Billie paired hers with a blue poplin co-ord and a pair of clogs. 

24/26

Leomie Anderson, 2016© Tabatha Fireman

Leomie Anderson, 2016

Proving that dressing practically can still look absolutely fantastic, supermodel Leomie opted for an stars and strips themed bikini top, denim cut offs and a pair of Converse. 

25/26

Daisy Lowe, 2022© Samir Hussein

Daisy Lowe, 2022

Daisy's something of a Glastonbury staple and for the 2022 festival she paired a leopard print dress with leather jacket and long black socks (our favourite Glasto accessory by miles). 

26/26

Charli XCX, 2016© Alex B. Huckle

Charli XCX, 2016

Looking just as great off-stage as she does on, for the 2016 festival Charli plumped for one of those studded leather mini skirts we were all obsessed with.

