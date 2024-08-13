Simone Biles brought back the Y2K tooth gem - and nobody noticed

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It is with immense pleasure and unfathomable joy that I can confirm that the Y2K tooth gem craze is back and better than ever - for which we have gymnastic GOAT and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles to thank.

That's right people, crisp white plain gnashers in their natural form are no longer seen as the epitome of dental greatness. 2024 is all about bling.

© Instagram / @simonebiles Simone's smile is gold medal worthy

It’s no secret that the famed athlete is a fan of all things diamanté encrusted. Take her recent Paris Olympic Games leotard which was encrusted with over 6,000 Swarovski crystals or her GOAT necklace adorned with 546 diamonds as an example. Hence, her recent dental bling choice comes as little surprise.

In a photo shared to her 12.5 million Instagram followers earlier this month, Simone can be seen biting down on one of her three Olympic gold medals, showcasing not one, but two light-catching crystal gems on both her left and right canine teeth.

Tooth gems on a whole became popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, donned by pop singers, celebrities and the who’s who of Hollywood, all craving a low-commitment body modification. Just like all great trends, the tooth gem craze is back and better than ever, sported now by athletes, singers, fashion moguls and cool-girls alike.

© Instagram / @rosalia.vt That's what we call a million dollar smile

Cult favourite Spanish songstress Rosalía, who is known for her eclectic dress sense, is a huge stan of the tooth gem fad, adorning her front teeth with a twinkling butterfly motif, while Instagram it-girl Lindsay Vrčkovnik has leaned into 'the more the merrier' concept, sporting a collection of colourful options on almost every tooth.

© Instagram / @linmick The world is your oyster when it comes to tooth bling

As someone who has had their fair share of tooth gems in both the past and present (I actually got four new ones over the weekend), I can confidently confirm that they bring the same satisfaction as getting a tattoo or piercing, but without the pain or commitment.

If you’re looking for a subtle (or not so subtle, it’s up to you) way to instantly elevate your smile, why not take a leaf out of Simone’s book and indulge in some dental bling?