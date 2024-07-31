Olympic nails: All the best manicures at the 2024 Olympic Games

Over the last few days, athletes in all fields have been spotted competing for their countries, with many adding their own patriotic twist to their team uniforms in the form of expertly crafted manicures.
From American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson’s bedazzled talons to Team USA Rugby Sevens star Alex Sedrick’s red white and blue star-adorned nail art, here are all the very best Olympic Games manicures worthy of a gold medal.
Sha'Carri Richardson
American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson went all out for this year's Olympics, settling on a set of long extensions haint painted with motifs in red, white and blue and adorned with intricately placed twinkling diamantes.
Alex Sedrick
Team USA Rugby Sevens star Alex Sedrick opted for a patriotic acrylic set, painted with white and blue stars and a red number '8' on her left ring finger.
Laura van der Winkel
French archery athlete Laura van der Winkel kept her manicure on theme with mismatched colours on each nail and a tiny drawing of the Olympic rings on one finger.
Simone Biles
Queen of the floor routine Simone Biles kept her manicure simple yet sleek, opting for a classic French tip in a subtle almond shape.
Mollie O’Callaghan
Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan chose a set of sunflower yellow nails to match her Team Australia swimming cap.
Noah Lyles
American track and field heavyweight Noah Lyles couldn't let the gals have all the fun, settling on a hand-painted gel manicure that read "icon" across four of hil nials.
Sara Balzer
French fencer Sara Balzer decided on French flag colours for this year's Olympics, with one finger adorned with tiny Olympic rings in red, green, yellow, black and blue.
Jordan Chiles
Team United States gymnast Jordan Chiles had fun with her patriotic manicure, opting for a set of lengthy acrylics adorned with a blue and red pattern and finished with a light-catching gold accent.
Coco Gauff
Tennis star Coco Gauff made a case for red accents, choosing to mismatch each individual nail with either a red French tip, painted stars or block colours.