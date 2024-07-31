Olympic nails: All the best manicures at the 2024 Olympic Games

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, the 2024 Paris Olympics are just as much for the fashion girlies as they are for the sports fanatics.

From Emma Chamberlain making 'patriotic core' a thing in a slew of retro-inspired USA-branded ensembles to Simone Biles competing in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted gymnastic leotard, both athletes and spectators are putting the games on the fashion map, and now beauty lovers are getting their fix.

Over the last few days, athletes in all fields have been spotted competing for their countries, with many adding their own patriotic twist to their team uniforms in the form of expertly crafted manicures.

From American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson’s bedazzled talons to Team USA Rugby Sevens star Alex Sedrick’s red white and blue star-adorned nail art, here are all the very best Olympic Games manicures worthy of a gold medal.

1/ 9 Sha'Carri Richardson American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson went all out for this year's Olympics, settling on a set of long extensions haint painted with motifs in red, white and blue and adorned with intricately placed twinkling diamantes.



2/ 9 © Getty Alex Sedrick Team USA Rugby Sevens star Alex Sedrick opted for a patriotic acrylic set, painted with white and blue stars and a red number '8' on her left ring finger.

3/ 9 © Getty Laura van der Winkel French archery athlete Laura van der Winkel kept her manicure on theme with mismatched colours on each nail and a tiny drawing of the Olympic rings on one finger.



4/ 9 © Getty Simone Biles Queen of the floor routine Simone Biles kept her manicure simple yet sleek, opting for a classic French tip in a subtle almond shape.

5/ 9 © Getty Mollie O’Callaghan Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan chose a set of sunflower yellow nails to match her Team Australia swimming cap.

6/ 9 © Getty Noah Lyles American track and field heavyweight Noah Lyles couldn't let the gals have all the fun, settling on a hand-painted gel manicure that read "icon" across four of hil nials.



7/ 9 © Getty Sara Balzer French fencer Sara Balzer decided on French flag colours for this year's Olympics, with one finger adorned with tiny Olympic rings in red, green, yellow, black and blue.

8/ 9 © Getty Jordan Chiles Team United States gymnast Jordan Chiles had fun with her patriotic manicure, opting for a set of lengthy acrylics adorned with a blue and red pattern and finished with a light-catching gold accent.

