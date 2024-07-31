Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Biles, Coco Gauff, Jordan Chiles: The best manicures at the 2024 Olympic Games
Olympic nails: All the best manicures at the 2024 Olympic Games

If there was a gold medal for manicure choices, these athletes would be at the top of the podium...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, the 2024 Paris Olympics are just as much for the fashion girlies as they are for the sports fanatics.

From Emma Chamberlain making 'patriotic core' a thing in a slew of retro-inspired USA-branded ensembles to Simone Biles competing in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted gymnastic leotard, both athletes and spectators are putting the games on the fashion map, and now beauty lovers are getting their fix.

Over the last few days, athletes in all fields have been spotted competing for their countries, with many adding their own patriotic twist to their team uniforms in the form of expertly crafted manicures. 

From American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson’s bedazzled talons to Team USA Rugby Sevens star Alex Sedrick’s red white and blue star-adorned nail art, here are all the very best Olympic Games manicures worthy of a gold medal.

1/9

Sha'Carri Richardson poses for a photo while riding with teammates on a boat with teammates along the Seine River during the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson

American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson went all out for this year's Olympics, settling on a set of long extensions haint painted with motifs in red, white and blue and adorned with intricately placed twinkling diamantes.

2/9

Alex Sedrick celebrates after scoring a try during the women's pool C rugby sevens match between the USA and Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 28, 2024© Getty

Alex Sedrick

Team USA Rugby Sevens star Alex Sedrick opted for a patriotic acrylic set, painted with white and blue stars and a red number '8' on her left ring finger.

3/9

Laura van der Winkel© Getty

Laura van der Winkel

French archery athlete Laura van der Winkel kept her manicure on theme with mismatched colours on each nail and a tiny drawing of the Olympic rings on one finger.

4/9

Simone Biles of United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena in Paris, France© Getty

Simone Biles

Queen of the floor routine Simone Biles kept her manicure simple yet sleek, opting for a classic French tip in a subtle almond shape.

5/9

Mollie O’Callaghan from Australia and Ariarne Titmus from Australia after the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024© Getty

Mollie O’Callaghan

Australian swimmer Mollie O’Callaghan chose a set of sunflower yellow nails to match her Team Australia swimming cap.

6/9

Noah Lyles of the United States shows his "Made It" hat during a Team USA Track & Field press conference on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 © Getty

Noah Lyles

American track and field heavyweight Noah Lyles couldn't let the gals have all the fun, settling on a hand-painted gel manicure that read "icon" across four of hil nials.


7/9

France's Sara Balzer wins against Ukraine's Olga Kharlan in the women's sabre individual semi-final bout during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris,© Getty

Sara Balzer

French fencer Sara Balzer decided on French flag colours for this year's Olympics, with one finger adorned with tiny Olympic rings in red, green, yellow, black and blue.

8/9

Jordan Chiles of Team United States competes in the floor exercise during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024© Getty

Jordan Chiles

Team United States gymnast Jordan Chiles had fun with her patriotic manicure, opting for a set of lengthy acrylics adorned with a blue and red pattern and finished with a light-catching gold accent.

9/9

Coco Gauff of USA reacts during the WomenÃs Tennis Singles First Round at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games© Getty

Coco Gauff

Tennis star Coco Gauff made a case for red accents, choosing to mismatch each individual nail with either a red French tip, painted stars or block colours.

