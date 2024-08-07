Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez just put a glamorous twist on the 70s soft curl blowout
Selena Gomez smiling at Cannes

Selena Gomez just put a glamorous twist on the 70s soft curl blowout

The American powerhouse attended an event for her brand Rare Beauty at Sephora

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
As often as the trend cycle switches up, so do our tress preferences. 

This year, industry icons and influencers alike have championed clip-in fringes, 'bixie' cuts and the wet hair look, to name a few. 

Fashion and beauty muse Selena Gomez decided to hark back to the 70s with her latest look, opting for an enviably shiny bouncy blowout with a contemporary edge that oozed maximum sophistication. 

Her hair oozed 70s glamour© Instagram /@selenagomez
Her hair oozed 70s glamour

The multihyphenate powerhouse shared images from an event at Sephora on behalf of her makeup label Rare Beauty,  sporting a full-bodied, chest-length hairstyle created by her go-to stylist Marissa Marino. Her loose curls were well-defined but not too tight, giving a relaxed yet effortlessly defined aesthetic.

Long, loose waves with soft curls are synonymous with the 1970s when voluminous hair symbolised free-spirited glamour. Selena's smooth and glossy finish gave the look the perfect 2024 luxe finish. 

"Selena proves a big bouncy blowout never goes out of style," explains H Fashion's Junior Beauty Writer Lydia Mormen, "I love the way her centre parting has been styled to create a face-framing shape, without actually committing to a fringe. Effortlessly chic and super shiny - what's not to love?"

The Only Murders in the Building star's entire look was cool-girl-coded. Styled by her sartorial sidekick Erin Walsh, she donned light-wash, high-waisted jeans by Icon Denim, with a tank top from Saint Laurent firmly tucked in. A chunky black belt with a statement gold buckle also from YSL elevated her ensemble, whilst Alaia's classic couer pumps in a perspex and black colourway,  and a boxy padded-shouldered jacket by Chloé added the perfect amount of French chic. 

View post on Instagram
 

Hung Vaango created a perfectly peach makeup look using Rare Beauty products, giving her a real lit-from-within glow.

Selena's look oozed timeless glamour from head-to-toe, and we'll be using her photograph as a reference on our next visit to the salon...

