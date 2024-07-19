Molly Mae is the latest celeb to experiment with a clip-in fringe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



I don't believe there are many women on the planet that haven't imagined what they'd look like with a full fringe at some point in their lives, but the chic style is notoriously hard to maintain - especially if you have any kind of texture to your lengths.

Luckily for those of us that want to dabble in the trend, but are scared of the commitment, some of our favourite celebs are making a convincing case for the faux fringe. It's the perfect hair accessory if you want to switch up your look, without going near the scissors.

Most recently, Molly Mae tried the trend, styling what looked like freshly cut, bouncy bangs with a white midi dress at Wimbledon.

© Instagram/@mollymae Molly Mae wore a faux fringe to Wimbledon

The 25-year-old paired the face-framing fringe with a chic 60’s-esque updo which gave effortless Hampton’s Mom vibes.

Another of our fave famous faces, Maya Jama, is notorious for using clip-ins to add something extra to her hairstyle, so much so, she launched her own range of faux pieces with Beauty Works earlier this year, which included her signature fringe accessory.

"Loads of you ask how my hair grows so fast but I haven't cut my fringe in about 10 years, I just wack one of these on," she explained to her 3.2M Instagram followers when she launched the edit back in May.

How does a faux fringe work?

It really is as simple as it sounds. Some faux fringes come pre-cut, while others are left longer so that you can take it to the salon or cut it yourself to get the perfect style to flatter your face shape.

Most pieces have discreet clips that secure at the root of your hair and sit just in front of your parting for a super natural finish.

So what do you think? Could you be tempted to jump on the faux fringe trend?