Simone Biles' Swarovski Olympic leotard was her best one yet

Simone Biles has officially returned to the floor, naturally doing so in the most fashionable manner possible.

The seven-time medallist offered up an awe-inspiring performance in the artistic gymnastics on Sunday, spectated by Hollywood’s elite including Tom Cruise, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dog and Vogue matriarch Anna Wintour.

For the event, one of the most high profile invites in the Paris Olympics 2024, the 27-year-old dazzled in a crystal-clad leotard, replete with stars carved out by negative space, layers of delicate mesh, hand-placed jewels, a high neckline, a rich black velvet trim and a metallic lower bodice.

© Getty Simone Biles returned to the floor to compete in the women's gymnastics during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Simone’s performance marked her first since the Tokyo 2020 games, where she was forced to pull out of several events after suffering a mental block, known in the gymnastics world as the ‘twisties.’ Many Olympics fans wondered if she would compete again and if we would ever witness another of her dazzling performance looks.

Simone’s celestial leotard is part of Team USA’s most expensive Olympic uniform collections to date. Provided by GK Elite Sportswear, the USA gymnastics uniform boasts a mind-flipping 6,000 Swarovaki crystals peppering each piece. If sold in stores, the opulent leotards would retail for around $3,000 according to the brand.

© Getty The 27-year-old wore a crystal-clad starry leotard for the dazzling performance

Simone is one of the most decorated Olympians in recent history. The four-time Olympic gold medalist and owner of 20 World Championship gold medals, the Ohio-native shot to prominence during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Ever since, she has competed across the world and landed a series of style gigs with international fashion houses.

© Getty The piece featured stars carved out from negative space and Swarovski crystals

For the 2021 Met Gala, Simone looked to sportswear brand Athleta and Area for her chosen look. Designed by Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg, the heavyweight number featured hand-embellished skirt peppered in Swarovski crystals. The famed jewellery brand is proving to be Simone’s biggest backer yet.