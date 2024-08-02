'The haters hate it' Simone Biles reveals hidden meaning behind her diamond GOAT necklace

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



For anyone who ever questioned Simone Biles' status as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics should put those doubts to rest. On August 1, she won her second gold medal of the games, bringing her total Olympic gold count to six.

Naturally, being the undisputed GOAT requires the right accessories. Simone celebrated her latest accolade by showing off her sparkling goat pendant necklace.

In a post-victory interview aired on the BBC, the 27-year-old gymnast shared that she was inspired to get the dazzling pendant necklace because some people disliked her being called the ‘Greatest of All Time.’

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Simone Biles with her gold medal and 'GOAT' necklace following the Women's All-Around Final at the Bercy Arena

“It’s a little ode... I mean, a lot of people love it. They always call me the GOAT, so I thought it would be really special if I got one made,” she explained after her win.

The pendant holds deeper significance for her. “The haters hate it, so I love that even more. It’s just a special part of me that I have here,” she added. The goat motifs aren’t just part of her jewellery collection. “In the village I have a stuffed goat,” she mentioned.

© Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto Simone Biles' necklace boasts 546 diamonds

Simone's beautiful necklace was designed by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry. “The GOAT necklace, a three-dimensional masterpiece adorned with 546 diamonds, embodies her unparalleled status in gymnastics. Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance, and the spirit that has inspired generations,” the brand explained.

They also noted that Simone has been wearing an Olympic rings necklace, another custom piece that honours her Olympic journey. “These necklaces represent her strength and inspiration, encapsulating the essence of her extraordinary career. Each piece, crafted by Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, is a testament to the enduring legacy of a true champion.”

© @janethellerfinejewelry The pendant is a three-dimensional replica of a goat

As the 2024 Paris Olympics continue, our eyes are on Simone Biles – a GOAT both on and off the podium.