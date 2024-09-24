Florence Pugh dazzles in new Thunderbolts trailer

There are several celebrities who revel in an adventurous beauty look - but Florence Pugh’s name is always the first that springs to mind.

From septum piercings to platinum pixie cuts, the British actress has toyed with a myriad of avant-garde beauty palettes, forever providing fashionable followers with bountiful style inspiration.

On Monday, Florence’s latest onscreen endeavour was released via trailer to the online world. The 28-year-old stars as Yelena Belova alongside a glittering cast in Marvel’s upcoming feature, Thunderbolts*.

The American superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics team Thunderbolts, is set to be the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is directed by Jake Schreier and written by Eric Pearson, Lee Sung Jin, and Joanna Calo.

Featuring David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan and Midsommar star Florence, the soon-to-be blockbuster centres a group of antiheroes who go on missions for the government. The film is set to premiere in the United States in May 2025.

© Getty The British actress is partial to a slicked-back hairstyle

All eyes fell on Florence’s beauty transformation during the three-minute trailer. The actress was pictured sporting a slick-backed blonde pixie cut, the ultimate autumnal hair inspo for short-haired ladies.

Styling her gender-bending ‘do with a few strands cool shaping her face and flanked by chunky silver jewellery that oozed grunge, biker-chick glamour, the Valentino muse leaned into the kick-ass nature of her Marvel character.

As for her makeup, the actress showcased a camera-ready complexion, thick, defined brows, a lick of mascara, a delicately smudged waterline and a mauve lip. Later in the trailer, her hair was switched up to a more feather, cotton-feel style.

It’s been a busy year for Florence. The star also wrapped on another upcoming film We Live in Time starring Andrew Garfield. Due to be released in January 2025, the feature follows the story of an up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée, who find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together.