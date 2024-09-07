Florence Pugh's showstopping strapless princess gown is peak cool-girl glamour

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Although the 81st Venice Film Festival draws to a close today, the red carpet glamour is absolutely not about to stop.

Thursday marked the start of the Toronto Film Festival, and celebrities across the pond in North America are proving their penchant for illustrious elegance is just as noteworthy as those in Italy.

A sartorial icon to dazzle us with her outfit on day one was British star Florence Pugh.

The 28-year-old stepped out onto the red carpet in Canada with her co-star Andrew Garfield for the premiere of We Live in Time, and her dramatic ball gown was a lesson in cool-girl red carpet glamour.

© Getty Florence stunned in Tamara Ralph at Toronto Film Festival

Florence oozed opulence in a powder pink ball gown from Tamara Ralph's FW24 Couture collection, featuring a strapless silhouette, a low v-shaped neckline, flattering wraparound style design across the waist and a voluminous structured skirt with a train, in a look that said Cinderella-meets-Bridgerton.

Taking her look from classic red carpet drama to fashion-forward It-girl, a black bow with a corsage fixed on top sat boldly in the middle of the decolletage.

© Getty Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh attend the premiere of "We Live in Time"

Though the days of Barbiecore are arguably over, combining feminine pink with contrasting, elegant black is a style to have on your black tie dress code agenda this season.

© Instagram /@alexachung Alexa stunned in a black and pink halterneck dress

Last week to attend her brother's wedding, British model Alexa Chung stepped out in a more demure pink and black bowed dress. She opted for a black maxi dress (aptly named the 'Alexa' dress) from Super Yaya, founded by Central Saint Martins graduate designer Rym Beydoun. The figure-hugging piece featured a halterneck design in an etheral baby pink hue, complete with a matching bow at the décolletage similar to Florence's.

If you're starting your search now for upcoming autumn soirées, don't underestimate the power of classic black and perfect pinks.