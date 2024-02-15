Florence Pugh channels Princess Diana with dramatic mixie hair transfomation

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Florence Pugh is the queen of dramatic hair transformations.

The British actress is a fashion icon recognised for daring and unexpected outfits, but she's also a muse in the beauty department, rocking more hairstyles in one year than we can count.

From her freshly shaved buzz cut at the 2023 Met Gala, to a retro Teddy Boy-inspired look at the Golden Globes this January and violet ombré tips at the Black Widow screening, she never ceases to amaze with her iconic tresses.

© Jeff Spicer Florence debuted a Princess Diana-esque mixie cut

Though Hailey Bieber has suggested 'short hair girl summer' will no longer be a trend for 2024 after donning shoulder-length hair at the Superbowl last weekend, Florence has told us otherwise and channelled the late style icon Princess Diana with her latest look.

Flo stepped out at the Dune: Part Two photocall alongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet combining 80s punk with modern glamour. She stunned in a strapless black jumpsuit from Maticevski featuring a thigh-high split, a pleated waist and sculptural detailing at one shoulder.

Accessories were key to giving her look a retro rock-chick feel - eschewing the typical ethereal diamonds and elegant earrings on the red carpet, Flo opted for a silver choker featuring various-sized spikes, and layers of earrings in a similar style

© Jeff Spicer She wore a flared jumpsuit from Maticevski

The pièce de résistance was her stunning bright blonde 'mixie' haircut that oozed major Princess Diana vibes.

She wore her 'mullet-pixie' tucked behind her ears, longer at the back and voluminous at the crown, much like Diana did, but Florence gave hers a modern-day feel with her dark roots purposely shining through.

© Anwar Hussein Diana's cuts were also often longer at the back with volume at athe root

Though Diana is often saluted for her off-duty style and outfits that pushed the boundaries of royal protocol, her androgynous haircuts were a major part of her identity in the 90s. Florence's reinvention had a slightly more futuristic feel with sharper points and shorter, more spiky layers across the top.

Florence Pugh and Princess Diana is the style icon crossover we never knew we needed...