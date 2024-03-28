Florence Pugh just gave a 'sneaky' BTS look at her Yelena combat suit

Florence Pugh never ceases to excite fans with her sartorial agenda.

Whether she's wearing sheer Valentino dresses, sequinned hooded gowns or glitzy Harris Reed corsets, the 28-year-old and head-turning ensembles go hand-in-hand.

This time she's captured the attention of Marvel fanatics, as the Dune actress shared a behind-the-scenes video on the set of Thunderbolts - the upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, and her outfit was a comic book classic.

© Instagram /@florencepugh Florence shared clips of her character Yelena's suit

Florence shared a video on Instagram with her 9m followers saying: “I can show you things, sneakily, as long as you don’t tell anyone… I can show you a sneak peek of the set.”

She plays the role of Yelena Belova, and delighted fans by wearing the assassin's suit. She said "I can show you this" and shared a bird's eye view of her all-in-one combat jumpsuit.

Never wavering in the beauty department either, Flo wore bright blue eyeliner on her lower lash line, and her blonde choppy mixi cut styled with a side parting.

Amongst lots of buzz about the movie, fans were quick to exclaim their excitement for Flo's character's fashion and beauty styling. Comments included: "yelena with short hair is going to be everythingggg" and "This suit looks amazing!! Your hair!! Your makeup!! Everything!!!!"

Selena Gomez even commented: "Tell Jake I say hi!! You’re gorgeous and good luck on the film!!"

Her character first appeared onscreen in the 2021 movie Black Widow and later in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.

In her 'sneaky' video, she proceeded to give fans a tour of the production lot before meeting with the film’s director, Jake Schreier. “I don’t even think you’re supposed to be doing this,” Schreier told Pugh when she showed a playback monitor revealing Yelena in a fighting stance.

Whether you're a Marvel fan or a Flo Pugh fashion and beauty stan, pencil July 2025 in your calendar...