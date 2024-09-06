Noah Cyrus just shared a Marilyn Monroe beauty transformation

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



You'd usually be able to recognise singer Noah Cyrus by her jet black, waist-length hair but in a recent set of stories shared to her Instagram profile she appears to be channelling her inner Marilyn Monroe, and she's never looked more like her sister, Miley.

The 24-year-old, who has curated a very defined ethereal-grunge aesthetic since entering the world of entertainment, surprised her 5.7M Instagram followers with a short, bleach blonde, curly bob that’s very much giving Marilyn Monroe-inspired volume.

© Instagram/@noahcyrus Noah Cyrus chanelling her inner Marilyn Monroe

Aside from the hair, Noah gave the look her own twist by ditching Marilyn’s signature red lip in favour of a peachy brown shade and adding her usual dramatic touch with a grey smoky eye, framed by her signature bleached brows.

She paired the ultra-feminine hairstyle with a figure-hugging, brown body-con dress which she was spotted wearing whilst out for dinner in New York.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Noah Cyrus was spotted with her new hairstyle in New York

Despite staying loyal to the super long, jet-black style she’s currently taking a break from, the musician's hair is naturally much lighter, which explains why she can pull off the blonder tones in the wig she shared in her recent stories.

MORE: Kate Moss transforms into Marilyn Monroe

RELATED: Is this Victoria Beckham's most daring fashion creation so far?

Her older sister, Miley Cyrus, who is known for being much more experimental with her hair, also rocked a voluminous, vintage-inspired hairstyle when she attended the 2024 Grammy’s earlier this year. The teased-out curls were said to be inspired by her Godmother, Dolly Parton’s, iconic 70’s style.

© Getty Miley Cyrus went for voluminous hair at the Grammys

While we aren’t sure how long the short blonde style will stick around for, it certainly does suit the youngest Cyrus and makes for a fun change from her usual aesthetic.

Now we are waiting with bated breath to see which style she opts for when it comes to her wedding day, after her engagement last year to fashion designer, Pinkus.