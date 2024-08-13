How to achieve 'French Girl Makeup' à la Emily In Paris

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Romance, red-hot flings and on-the-nose stereotypes? Emily In Paris is back for season four.

The divisive style of Lily Collins' character is the visual equivalent of a croissant dipped in glitter - hyper-indulgent and slightly over the top. It's a vibrant collision of cliché and couture, where Parisian chic meets American exuberance, creating a wardrobe that's brimming with character. Think a loud ooh la la rather than a gentle je ne sais quoi.

Picture berets perched at an angle, Breton stripes paired with traffic-stopping colour combinations and clashing prints that are pure conversation starters. Emily left all traces of subtly at the Gare Du Nord.

However, the beloved Netflix character has a different modus operandi when it comes to her makeup. A thick brow and a bold red lip have become her bread and butter, two details that are fortunately actress Lily Collins' go-to makeup hacks in reality.

© Netflix Emily in Paris. Lily Collins as Emily in Emily in Paris

While Emily’s attempt at fusing Parisian and American fashion ruffles some feathers among audiences, the stylista neatly leaned into quintessential French makeup, with a simple lick of lipstick and a luminous complexion.

Speaking with the leading marketplace platform for beauty and wellness, Fresha, makeup artist Saffron Hughes at False Eyelashes says: “With Emily in Paris hitting screens again in August, we’re seeing a big resurgence in people looking to replicate the French girl makeup aesthetic across TikTok and socials. Thankfully, this look is as effortless to achieve as it promises. You really only need three products - a concealer or foundation, an eyeliner pencil and a red lipstick or cream blush.”

MORE: Emily in Paris 4: 12 first-look fashion moments you need to see

READ: Lily Collins turns 35: her most stylish moments of all time

The makeup artist set out six steps to help beauty lovers achieve a true ‘French Girl Makeup’ look.

1. Apply a glowing base

The ‘French Girl Makeup’ look is all about a flawless complexion, so a seamless base is imperative. Apply your preferred base, be it a CC cream or lightly tinted moisturiser, preferably featuring skin-nourishing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.

To create a fresh-faced, makeupless look, Saffron says: “If you like more coverage, opt for foundation, but to keep the illusion that you’ve barely got any makeup on, instead of applying the product directly to your face, brush or beauty blender, put a small amount of product on the back of your hand and sheer it out with your preferred tool, then apply this to the face in light tapping motions. This will give you a more natural finish and also allows you to build coverage as you’re not using lots of product at once.”

Concealer alone can also be used as a light base, as long as it’s set under the eyes with a pressed powder using a gentle, fluffy brush.

2. Define your features

Definition is great for enhancing your silky smooth features. As advised by Hughes, a cream contour or cool-toned cream bronzer with no shimmer is great for creating a fresh-faced complexion. Apply above your cheekbones to add dimension, and bring it up to your forehead and temples. We’d also suggest tracing the jawline and chin to highlight your face shape.

Saffron adds: “The French girl makeup look is all about enhancing your natural beauty, so apply contour with a light hand and really blend it out to avoid any harsh lines. You can also use a light layer of bronzer over the bridge of the nose where the sun would naturally hit your face if you like a more sun-kissed look.” A makeup trick beloved by Emily Ratajkowski, FYI.

© Imaxtree Armani AW24 © Imaxtree Elie Saab AW24

3. Create a ‘siren eye’ effect

While Lily Collins’ character isn’t exactly one of mystery, there’s no harm in creating an air of fantasy with your beauty blend. Curled lashes with a light coat of mascara make for a fluttery effect, especially when elevated by a pop of pencil eyeliner on the lash line and a rail-thin wing.

4. Source your perfect shade of red

Now, we appreciate that not everyone is a fan of red-tinted makeup. However, 'tis the true Parisian way. Plus, it doesn't have to be overly vibrant. Warmer tones suit corals and oranges, while cooler tones can glow with blue-based berries. Saffron advises: “Dedicate some time to finding the right shade. Thankfully, nowadays, there are some great online AI tools to test out shades against your face without going in-store. You can also search for specific brands and shades on TikTok and YouTube to see how these look on other people.”

© Imaxtree Chanel SS23 © Imaxtree Saint Laurent SS22

MORE: Lily Collins turns 35: her most stylish moments of all time

READ: Camille Razat's 10 Best Fashion Moments

5. A slick of bold red lipstick

The pièce de résistance! ‘French Girl Makeup’ without a bold red lip? Non-existent. Draw attention to your luscious lips with a slick coat of red lipstick, making sure to bring the pigment right up to the corners of your lips and subsequently patting the colour to disperse it.

It’s all about trusting the process: “A lot of people think that red lipstick doesn't suit them, but often, it’s either because they haven't found the right shade for their skin tone or it’s down to the application,” says Saffron. “A refined, old Hollywood red lip finish, tidied up with lip liner and concealer, is striking and always looks beautiful.”

6. Rosy glow on the eyes and cheeks

Finalmente, a rosy glow. Dewy and deliciously romantic, a doll-like dusting of blush will help to build colour in the face, creating a flushed effect as if one has been basking in the Parisian sun dans un café. Create harmony in your makeup look by adding a touch of blush to your outer eyelids or dabbing excess lipstick onto your cheekbones. Et voilà - the perfect ‘French Girl Makeup’ blend.

MORE: 7 items you need to get the 'Quiet Luxury' look

MORE: These are the 2024 bag trends I'm shopping this season