Nicola Peltz Beckham goes full femme fatale in red corset

Nicola Peltz Beckham has officially entered her corsetry era. The 29-year-old has now acquired an eclectic range of beautifully boned pieces, spanning strapless gold bustiers to her most recent addition, a cherry red satin show-stopper.

On Thursday, the Lola actress served up sartorial inspiration by the plenty for all her followers to see, sharing a mirror selfie via social media. The image depicted the wife of Brooklyn Beckham in a crimson corset, complete with a wide, low neckline, thick straps, traditional boning and a classic V-shaped silhouette with a subtly dipped flap.

A contemporary model inspired by the timeless design, Nicola’s cinched piece was paired with a simple gold pendant and a blushed beauty blend. She wore her dark hair down loose in a tussled, bedhead style that contrasted the rigidity of her corseted attire.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The actress' look harkened back to 19th century beauty ideals

The history of corsets dates back to ancient times, but their iconic use began in the 16th century, particularly in Europe. Initially, corsets were stiff garments used to shape the torso, emphasising an hourglass figure, flattening the stomach, and lifting the bust. They became a symbol of feminine beauty and social status.

During the Victorian era, corsets were tightly laced, creating an exaggerated silhouette that became fashionable, though controversial due to the health concerns they posed. At the time, corset-makers like Charles Frederick Worth, a pioneer of haute couture, gained prominence by incorporating corsets into elaborate, structured gowns.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham's wife owns a series of corseted gems

The 20th century saw a decline in traditional corsets, as changing fashion trends embraced more natural body shapes. In the 1940s to 50s, Christian Dior reintroduced a version of the corset in his ‘New Look,’ celebrating the curvaceous female figure once again.

Today, we have designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Vivienne Westwood to thank for reimagining corsets as empowering fashion statements rather than restrictive garments. Jean Paul Gaultier’s designs for Madonna's cone bra corset became iconic, representing both femininity and rebellion. Two themes we see time and time again in Mrs Peltz Beckham’s daring yet darling wardrobe.