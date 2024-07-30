Selena Gomez borrows from Emily Ratajkowski with makeup-free beauty trick

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



A sleek eyeliner flick, a shimmery charcoal eyeshadow and a lick of fluttery mascara - all signature makeup hacks beloved by Selena Gomez.

The singer has become synonymous with her preppy Valley-girl style, which is often accentuated by a sweetheart beauty palette.

However, the 32-year-old shelved her default style in favour of a fresh-faced look, sharing a makeup-free selfie to Instagram on Monday.

© Instagram/Selena Gomez Selena opted to go makeup-free in her latest social media sharing

The singer showcased a dewy, all-natural complexion, paired with a gentle brow and rosy cheeks blushed by the Californian sunshine. Facing the camera, Selena sparked envy in her loyal followers thanks to her God-given watermelon-toned pout, her long lashes and dark features.

The former Disney Channel star wore her chocolate hair down loose and dramatically swept to the side à la 2010s beauty trends. She accessorised in a minimalist fashion, sporting Baby Gold’s Diamond Old English Initial Charm Necklace showcasing the letter ‘B.’

© Instagram/Selena Gomez The singer borrowed a blush dotting trick from model Emily Ratajkowski

Selena followed up the first selfie with another, even more intimate rendition. Now showcasing a low-key makeup blend, the star opted for a darker blush tint, a flamingo pink lip framed by coordinating lip liner, a honied complexion,a filled-in brow and a smoky eyeshadow palette in dark grey shades.

The actress borrowed a makeup trick from fellow star Emily Ratajkowski, dotting her nose with a touch of blush to replicate a sun-kissed look. The latter previously revealed her must-try makeup hack while detailing her five minute date night beauty look.

It’s been an eventful week for Miss Gomez. The singer-actress celebrated her 32nd birthday last Monday, celebrating in style in a mystery tropical location framed by towering palm trees and panoramic vistas.

Side-stepping her typical reach for luxury labels like Carolina Herrera and Versace, Selena slipped into Free People’s Forever Young Romper, which features a babydoll silhouette, thick straps and a sweetheart neckline.

The garment features a playful yet sophisticated design that seamlessly blended bohemian charm with contemporary style. The delicate fabric granted Selena a girlish silhouette while intricate detailing and a versatile fit added staple status to the item. Perfect for any occasion, from sunny brunches to moonlit soirées.