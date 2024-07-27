Lila Moss' pared-back 90s beauty hack is utterly Kate Moss coded

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Despite arguably unfair judgement for being a nepo baby, Lila Moss has proven that she has no issues mirroring her mother Kate Moss.

From joint Met Gala appearances to Vogue cover shoots, the duo are often spotted together, bringing mother-daughter matching to the forefront of British fashion.

Paying homage to her mother’s role in pioneering 90s minimalist, Lila shared a filterless selfie on Instagram just yesterday, showcasing her makeup-free face dotted with natural freckles and a honied, sun-kissed complexion.

© Instagram/Lila Moss Lila Moss championed 90s minimalism via her natural beauty blend

The 21-year-old, who has already started to follow in her mother’s footsteps by working with brands from Versace to Coperni, opted for a foundation-free blend, accentuated by her career-defining features and a gentle rose-tinted lip gloss.

The daughter of Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack swept her blonde hair to the side to reveal a pair of gold hoop earrings and a simple gold chain necklace that contrasted her basic black T-shirt look.

© Dave Benett Kate and Lila Moss twinning yet again at a London event back in 2022

A softly brushed eyebrow and fluttering eyelash combination perfected Lila’s barely-there beauty blend, which her mother famously platformed during the peak of her career.

The supermodel was often spotted sporting a nude brown lip, a porcelain complexion and no eye makeup whatsoever while blazing a trail on the 90s London scene.

Luckily for Lila, a knowledge for all-things makeup is firmly intertwined within her DNA.

Her mother Kate is the founder and owner of her eponymous brand Cossmoss, a luxury skincare line dubbed beauty’s new Goop.

Writing on the brand’s website, the former Nineties party girl notes that her brainchild brand centres: ‘holistic self-care and mindful beauty spruced in nature.’ Created in partnership with homoeopath Victoria Young, the collection has garnered cult-status, no doubt due to Kate and Lila’s ever-present cult following.