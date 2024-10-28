Nicola Peltz Beckham surprises with 'Playboy Bunny' blonde hair transformation

When Nicola Peltz Beckham ditched her blonde locks for a brunette makeover, she inadvertently parted the Red Sea of beauty aficionados.

While some coveted the fresh chocolate dye, others mourned her Malibu Barbie blowout. Whichever camp you sit within, it’s safe to say the actress pulled off both looks without a shred of doubt.

On Sunday, the heiress returned to her roots, slipping into a platinum blonde wig to mark Halloween. Turning out a true Cali-girl costume, the 29-year-old wife of Brooklyn Beckham dressed up in a sateen black jumpsuit complete with black tights and a preppy white collar with a bow tie - transforming into a textbook Playboy Bunny.

The star posed among friends for the spooky soirée, who twinned the animal activist in their Hefner-coded costumes.

The Playboy Bunnies were waitresses and performers in the Playboy Clubs, an exclusive nightclub chain launched by Hugh Hefner in 1960. Known for their iconic uniforms with corsets, bunny ears, fluffy tails, and collars, Bunnies symbolised the glamour and allure of the Playboy brand. Beyond serving cocktails, Bunnies trained rigorously to perfect signature moves like the 'Bunny Dip,' a graceful way of serving drinks.

© Getty Playboy Bunnies, 1967

Strict rules governed their conduct and appearance, promoting sophistication alongside flirtatious appeal. At their peak in the 1960s and '70s, Playboy Bunnies were cultural icons, representing bold femininity and the upscale nightlife of the era.

The style of the iconic Playboy Bunnies is glamorous, playful, and overtly sexy. Their attire typically featured the classic ‘bunny costume’, which includes a form-fitting satin or velvet bodysuit that accentuates an hourglass silhouette, a collar with a bow tie, cuffs, and the iconic bunny ears and tail.

As for beauty, the Bunnies’ makeup was usually bold, with red lipstick and dark eyeliner for a striking effect - as Nicola so perfectly demonstrated with her Halloween look for 2024.