12 Best Golden Globes Vintage Beauty Moments of All Time

One of the earliest events on the Awards Season roster is the Golden Globes.
In the ceremony's 80-year history, there have been a plethora of fashion and beauty moments like no other.
The 2023 event alone brought iconic makeup looks in abundance. From Jenna Ortega’s sultry Sophia Loren-inspired eyes to Lily James’ feline flick eyeliner and brunette bombshell bobbed hair.
Throughout history, we've seen Hollywood's most glamorous icons grace the Golden Globes red carpet, from Marylin Monroe to Grace Kelly, Sophia Loren to Farrah Fawcett.
As we patiently wait to see what the 2024 event brings on Sunday January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, we reflect on some of the best vintage Golden Globe beauty moments of all time…
Marylin Monroe
In 1962 Marylin Monroe wore her signature bright blonde tresses in a voluminous bob with the ends flicked out, complete with a thick winged eyeliner look and dazzling drop earrings.
Cher
Cher became synonymous with the perm in the 80's. She paired her signature look with sheer metallic eyeliner reaching her brows, a deep lipliner and statement earrings falling below her shoulders.
Joan Collins
Joan oozed Hollywood Glamour in 1989 with a sophisticated pin-curled hairdo paired with a satin pale red lip and canary diamond cluster earrings.
Sophia Loren
Sophia captured attention with a sultry tight-liner look complete with dark eyeshadow and a dewy pinkish-nude lip.
Halle Berry
In a look that says 2000s princess, Halle Berry paired her signature pixie cut with a soft glam look featuring glitter on the inner eyes to make them pop. I love the super nude glossy lip.
Claudia Schiffer
Claudia oozed It-girl model glam with her signature bright blond tresses loosely curled and draping down her shoulders. Her bright red lip gave major bombshell energy.
Morgan Fairchild
In an 80s version of Claudia Schiffer's look, Morgan Fairchild donned a fluffy blowout look complete with a bold red lip.
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly looked every inch royalty in the mid-50s with the chicest slicked back, low bun updo, natural makeup and pearl and diamond earrings.
Debbie Allen
Debbie Allen let her hair do all the talking with a top-heavy, voluminous curled updo. She eschewed neck jewellery and wore gold disc earrings with multicoloured gems.
Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn's look to collect the Cecil B. DeMille award in 1990 was utterly award winner worthy. She paired her opulent ivory satin gown with a bouffant updo and statement kite-shaped diamond earrings.
Julie Andrews
Julie looked ethereal in 1983 with her ultra-short hair neatly styled, complete with gold and diamond earrings and blue-ish eyeliner.
Farrah Fawcett
Farrah's bouncy blowout is truly iconic. In 1977 she championed the undereye brightening powder as the focal point of her makeup.