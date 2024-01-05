Skip to main contentSkip to footer
12 Best Golden Globes Vintage Beauty Moments of All Time

From Marylin Monroe to Grace Kelly...

American actress Grace Kelly (1929 - 1982) attends the Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Cocoanut Grove Restaurant in Los Angeles, 23rd February 1956. She won the award for the World Film Favorite (Female). (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
One of the earliest events on the Awards Season roster is the Golden Globes

In the ceremony's 80-year history, there have been a plethora of fashion and beauty moments like no other.

The 2023 event alone brought iconic makeup looks in abundance. From Jenna Ortega’s sultry Sophia Loren-inspired eyes to Lily James’ feline flick eyeliner and brunette bombshell bobbed hair.

Throughout history, we've seen Hollywood's most glamorous icons grace the Golden Globes red carpet, from Marylin Monroe to Grace Kelly, Sophia Loren to Farrah Fawcett.

As we patiently wait to see what the 2024 event brings on Sunday January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, we reflect on some of the best vintage Golden Globe beauty moments of all time…

Marylin Monroe

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 5: Actress Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait at the Golden Globe Awards where she won the "Henrietta" award at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 5, 1962 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)© Michael Ochs Archives
Marilyn Monroe, 1962

In 1962 Marylin Monroe wore her signature bright blonde tresses in a voluminous bob with the ends flicked out, complete with a thick winged eyeliner look and dazzling drop earrings. 

Cher

BEVERLY HILLS,CA - JANUARY 23: Singer/Actress Cher attends the 45th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 1988 at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Ron Galella
Cher, 1988

Cher became synonymous with the perm in the 80's. She paired her signature look with sheer metallic eyeliner reaching her brows, a deep lipliner and statement earrings falling below her shoulders.

Joan Collins

Joan Collins, 1989 George Hamilton and Joan Collins during the 46th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States, 28th January 1989. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)© Vinnie Zuffante
Joan Collins, 1989

Joan oozed Hollywood Glamour in 1989 with a sophisticated pin-curled hairdo paired with a satin pale red lip and canary diamond cluster earrings.

Sophia Loren

Italian actress Sophia Loren attends the 29th Annual Golden Globe awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, California, January 28, 1977. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Ron Galella
Sophia Loren, 1977

Sophia captured attention with a sultry tight-liner look complete with dark eyeshadow and a dewy pinkish-nude lip.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)© Jeff Kravitz
Halle Berry, 2003

In a look that says 2000s princess, Halle Berry paired her signature pixie cut with a soft glam look featuring glitter on the inner eyes to make them pop. I love the super nude glossy lip.

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer during 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Ron Galella, Ltd.
Claudia Schiffer, 2000

Claudia oozed It-girl model glam with her signature bright blond tresses loosely curled and draping down her shoulders. Her bright red lip gave major bombshell energy.

Morgan Fairchild

Morgan Fairchild during 39th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)© Ron Galella
Morgan Fairchild, 1982

In an 80s version of Claudia Schiffer's look, Morgan Fairchild donned a fluffy blowout look complete with a bold red lip.

Grace Kelly

American actress Grace Kelly (1929 - 1982) attends the Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Cocoanut Grove Restaurant in Los Angeles, 23rd February 1956. She won the award for the World Film Favorite (Female). (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)© Silver Screen Collection
Grace Kelly, 1956

Grace Kelly looked every inch royalty in the mid-50s with the chicest slicked back, low bun updo, natural makeup and pearl and diamond earrings.

Debbie Allen

American actress, singer, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen attends the 40th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 29th January 1983. Allen is holding the Best Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) award, won for her performance in 'Fame'. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)© Michael Ochs Archives
Debbie Allen, 1983

Debbie Allen let her hair do all the talking with a top-heavy, voluminous curled updo. She eschewed neck jewellery and wore gold disc earrings with multicoloured gems.

Audrey Hepburn

Actress Audrey Hepburn poses with the special Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. She was given the award for her contribution to the entertainment industry.© Bettmann
Audrey Hepburn, 1990

Audrey Hepburn's look to collect the Cecil B. DeMille award in 1990 was utterly award winner worthy. She paired her opulent ivory satin gown with a bouffant updo and statement kite-shaped diamond earrings.

Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews, 1983© Ron Galella
Julie Andrews, 1983

Julie looked ethereal in 1983 with her ultra-short hair neatly styled, complete with gold and diamond earrings and blue-ish eyeliner.

Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcett, 1977© Fotos International
Farrah Fawcett, 1977

Farrah's bouncy blowout is truly iconic. In 1977 she championed the undereye brightening powder as the focal point of her makeup.

