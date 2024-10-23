Nicola Peltz Beckham's hair and makeup routine is easier to recreate than you think

When your mother-in-law is the founder of beauty empire Victoria Beckham Beauty it would be hard not to pick up a few makeup tips along the way.

Posting to her 378.8K TikTok followers just yesterday, Nicola Peltz Beckham gave fans an insight into her signature everyday makeup and hair routine and it’s surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

She started off with a subtle full face of sheer glow foundation. The secret to achieving this according to Pro Makeup Artist for Estée Lauder Nicole Pitman is:: “All in the skin prep! If your skin is dehydrated the foundation will cling to those areas, so to avoid this prep the skin with products that cater to your skin type. I also like to add a few drops of Advanced Night Repair Serum into my foundation to sheer it out. For a second skin finish, apply thin layers of the mixed serum and foundation and build up coverage just in the areas you need it to keep the base looking really fresh and lightweight.”

Nicola then goes in with a Kosas eyebrow spoolie to fluff up her brows- a similar hack Victoria uses to get a sharp arch.

The second step of her routine is a lick of L'Oréal Paris’ Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, which she swoops in a motion to catch the outer lashes to create an elongated effect.

Last but by no means least, the film director and actress finishes her glowy look with a hint of rose-toned blush, applied with a brush to the apples of her cheeks.

Once her flawless everyday makeup is done, she moves on to styling her newly cut Posh Spice-inspired locks. Starting with a quick brush and a middle parting Nicola then flattens out any kinks with a hair straightener.

© Instagram/@brookylnpeltzbeckham Brookyln Beckham shared an Instagram story of his wife wearing his t-shirt earlier today

In the video which she captioned "my attempt to do my hair" Nicola can be seen wearing a graphic t-shirt from her husband Brooklyn’s new hot sauce brand Cloud23 - clearly a new wardrobe staple for the supportive wife.

Nicola is a major fan of doing her own makeup and can usually be seen posting images to her Instagram donning a similar look to the option she created in her video. Just a few weeks ago she shared a close-up of her flawless complexion, which she accentuated with a plump lip look, flanked by a dusting of rose-hued blush.

For those of us who neither have the time nor patience to slave over a full face of glam in the morning, Nicola’s easy-peasy three-step look is perfect for all occasions.