Nicola Peltz Beckham mystifies with shock hair transformation
Brooklyn Beckham's wife switched her up 'do in time for winter

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz Beckham has put her hair through the ringer. Malibu-Barbie blonde blowouts, dark chocolate dyes and slicked-back ponytails make up her beauty arsenal. In short, she’s a woman of many hot-to-trot hairstyles. 

The actress has once again undergone a subtle hair transformation, cropping her lengthy, silky locks into a 90s-inspired chop. Showcasing a glimpse of her new ‘do on Wednesday, the heiress took to social media, snapping a mirror selfie depicting her slightly-shorter-than-shoulder-length mane.

Nicola styled her dark tresses in a down-loose fashion with flicked up ends that oozed Power Puff Girl glamour. In terms of beauty, her palette featured her signature sultry eyeliner flick, a generous lick of black mascara, a thick, brushed up brow, a full, lined lip and a divinely blemish-free complexion. 

The Lola actress documented her recently cropped hairstyle
The Lola actress documented her recently cropped hairstyle

She sported a simple knit long-sleeve and adorned herself in chunky jewels, including her brand new Cloud23 ring designed by Natasha Makowsky Salter that honours her husband’s recently launched hot sauce brand. 

The 29-year-old first debuted her shortened hairstyle earlier this month. Marking her entrance into her corsetry era, Nicola once again took to Instagram to share a series of mirror selfies, simultaneously depicting her fresh trim and romantic attire. 

nicola peltz red corset
The actress traded in her lengthy mane for a contemporary trim

The Lola star served up sartorial inspiration by the plenty for all her followers to see, slipping into a crimson corset, complete with a wide, low neckline, thick straps, traditional boning and a classic V-shaped silhouette with a subtly dipped flap.

A contemporary model inspired by the timeless design, Nicola’s cinched piece was paired with a simple gold pendant and a blushed beauty blend. She wore her dark hair down loose in a tussled, bedhead style that contrasted the rigidity of her corseted attire.

The proud owner of an eclectic range of beautifully boned pieces, spanning strapless gold bustiers to her most recent addition, a cherry red satin show-stopper, Nicola continues to establish herself as It-girl material, one chop, corset and cat-eye at a time.  

