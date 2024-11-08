Millie Bobby Brown's headband is a beauty influencer must-have

Millie Bobby Brown is the definition of a Hollywood starlet who can do it all.

The multihyphenate Gen-Z has already added actress, author, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur to her long list of career accomplishments - and she's only 20 years old.

Her influence, especially of those of her own generation has been monumental, particularly in the beauty department. Encouraging youngsters to embrace their blemishes, be mindful of the products they're putting onto their skin, and creating make up looks with her products that are easy to recreate, often using herself as a canvas on social media to provide step-by-step tutorials.

In her latest video shared with her 63.5m Instagram followers, the Stranger Things star demonstrated using her brand Florence By Mills' glow forward glaze drops, but it was her super cute headband that caught the eyes of beauty lovers.

Millie kept her long brunette tresses out of her face with a lavender-hued (very on-brand) padded headband with a cloud-like silhouette.

© Victor VIRGILE Prada Spring 2019

These headbands have been doing the rounds in the beauty sphere for the last few years, spearheaded by Prada who sent models down the runway with softer, rounded versions in its Spring 2019 collection. But it was the Princess of Wales who then catapulted the look into mainstream fashion agendas.

© Stephen Pond Princess Kate wearing a padded headband on Christmas Day in 2018

Like every good fashion trend (take espresso-coloured outfits and quiet luxury dressing as prime examples), the style made its way onto beauty agendas, with influencers and It-girls across the globe sporting voluminous, soft headbands as an added cutesy accessory for when doing their beauty routine.

On the H! Fashion team, Fashion and Accessories Writer Orion Scott can't live without her padded headband: "I have a pink version of Millie's puffy option and it's honestly been a getting-ready game changer. As someone with lots of flyaways and short hair, there's nothing that irks me more than having it in my face while I'm trying to do my skincare or makeup. I also think the style gets extra points for being cute."