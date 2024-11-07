Anya Taylor-Joy looks unrecognisable with dark hair transformation

To paraphrase Phoebe Waller-Bridge, hair is everything.

At least when it comes to actors, who frequently switch up their perfectly tousled locks in the name of storytelling.

The latest to hop on the bandwagon, perhaps unexpectedly, is Anya Taylor-Joy, whose flowing platinum mane has garnered a fanbase all its own - independent of the actress’ considerable talents.

© @anyataylorjoy The Dior muse documented her hair switch-up online

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old took to social media to share a sneak peak of her latest project The Gorge, an upcoming American survival action film directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Miles Teller, who rose to prominence following his epic performance in the dark music drama Whiplash, the narrative follows two elite snipers who are assigned a mysterious mission.

The promotional Instagram post saw Anya decked out in combat gear, strapped into a parachute and rocking a dark, fringed crop that marked a drastic departure from her Disney princess ‘do.

© Getty The actress traded in her signature blonde mane

The actress included a close-up of her spy-styled hair in the carousel, allowing her fans to witness the modern look up close and personal.

Perhaps due to her busy filming schedule, Anya has been keeping a low profile as of late. Her last public appearance came back in September, when the newly wed attended the Dior SS25 show in Paris.

She sports a strikingly sheer look to sit FROW at the celebrity-studded affair, cut from a serene nude fabric with fantastical floral detailing. As a brand ambassador, she perfectly embodied the house’s timeless sophistication in the whimsical look, which was elevated by her signature flowing blonde locks.

Anya has become a key muse for the brand, frequently appearing in campaigns that highlight their mystical couture and beauty lines. From exquisite red-carpet gowns to ethereal makeup looks in Dior Beauty campaigns, her style and poise perfectly capture Dior’s refined, feminine allure, solidifying her as a quintessential Dior muse.